Safety Tracy Walker III (Achilles) ready to get back on the field in 2023 as part of bolstered Lions secondary

Once Walker went on injured reserve, younger players had to step up, notably Kerby Joseph, a 2022 draft pick who ended up starting 14 games as a rookie last season in place of Walker, collecting 82 tackles and four interceptions in the process.

"To see Kerby step up and go out there and do what he did and a lot of younger guys as well ... those guys stepped in and had their opportunities," Walker said. "It was good to allow them to get that exposure. It's allowing them to come out here now and they look so much better because of that experience they gained. There's pros and cons to it. As a leader, that's exciting for me."

In addition to the anticipated return of Walker, the Lions have done a good amount this offseason to bolster their secondary, which was notably a weaker point in 2022 when they narrowly missed a playoff berth.

While Detroit's offense was ranked fifth in the league in points scored per game (26.7), the defense was conversely 29th in the league in points allowed (25.1), allowing the third-most passing yards of any team. While the defense got better down the stretch, adding depth was clearly still a point of emphasis heading into this offseason.

The Lions have already made multiple moves towards filling that hole, signing veteran defensive backs C.J. Gardner-Johnson, Cameron Sutton and Emmanuel Moseley in free agency, plus picking Alabama's Brian Branch in the second round of last month's draft.

If the return of Walker and other offseason moves have the desired effect, the Lions will have put themselves in a much better position for this season, with Walker predicting that eyes will be on Detroit in 2023.