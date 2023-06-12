Packers RB AJ Dillon looks to 'play free' in 2023, earn another contract in Green Bay

"I love Green Bay. Green Bay knows that. I love the Packers. The Packers know that," he said. "I'd play here until I can't run anymore. I'll pick up long snapper or whatever it is when I start slowing down. But there's only so much I can control. My biggest thing is having the mindset that I'm going to come in here and keep doing my thing. And when it's time to go play ball, I'm going to go out there and play free and have fun -- how I used to back in college, high school.

"And how ever that happens -- whether it's 1,000 yards, 2,000 yards, 100 yards -- so be it. I'm going to have fun and enjoy all the time I have here. And hopefully we're back here next year."

With Jordan Love taking over under center, Dillon and Jones project as the anchors of the offense. The 25-year-old Dillon hopes playing free will add up to a big campaign that will ensure the Packers want to keep him around in 2024 and beyond.