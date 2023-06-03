Packers WR Romeo Doubs believes Jordan Love can do 'same exact thing' as Aaron Rodgers

Rodgers is an 18-year veteran, one of the most talented throwers in NFL history and a surefire Hall of Famer with 223 starts, 59,055 yards and 475 touchdowns to his name.

Love, meanwhile, has started just once and thrown for 606 yards and three scores in his three-year career. He has 10 total appearances. Seven of them necessitated seven throws or less, and the majority came as mop-up duty.

That doesn't mean Love can't come in and operate the offense with similar efficiency. There's just sure to be growing pains -- something coach Matt LaFleur has already alluded to by expressing the need for patience.

Another element that could affect Love's growth is the Packers' severely green cast of pass catchers.

The club has the lowest salary in the league dedicated to wide receivers for 2023, per Over the Cap. There's not a WR on the roster who has more than a single NFL season under his belt, and the Packers' most-experienced tight end, Josiah Deguara, is still on his rookie deal.

Despite playing in just 13 games as a fourth-round rookie last year, that makes Doubs one of the wily veterans in the room at just 23 years of age.

"Absolutely," Doubs said when asked if he needs to be looked at to lead. "I'd be lying if I say I shouldn't be. And I know outside looking in, everybody expects me to be that leader."

So, with youth leading the way and Love tasked with following the footsteps of not one, but two consecutive Hall of Fame talents, the Packers will strive to improve on an 8-9 record.

Doubs' faith is as unwavering as it is in his QB.