Packers OC Adam Stenavich on playbook with QB Jordan Love: 'I think pretty much all of it's on the table'

Though the Packers' playoff book is open, the offense overall could look far different than seasons past.

Thus, the differences extend far beyond the signal-caller.

"I think it might [look different]," said Stenavich, whose team began its offseason program on April 17 and will begin organized team activities on May 22. "And it's not just because of not having Aaron Rodgers. It might just be these other pieces that we've added as well. So, again, it's OTAs right now so we're just going to kind of see how it all fits and once we figure out kind of how we're going to attack defenses, then we'll roll from there. But I think it might."

At least at the onset, it's fair to prognosticate that Love will be learning just as much as leading, at least in comparison to Rodgers, who had free rein up at the line of scrimmage.

Uncertainty abounds up in Green Bay, but there's also a freshness to it all this spring.

Rodgers has departed for New York and the season of Love is upon us in Green Bay.