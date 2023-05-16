Around the NFL

Packers OC Adam Stenavich on playbook with QB Jordan Love: 'I think pretty much all of it's on the table'

Published: May 16, 2023 at 07:51 PM
nfl-shield-1400x1000
Grant Gordon

Digital Content Editor

Just what the Green Bay Packers offense will look like with Jordan Love under center has and will continue to be a prevailing offseason storyline.

As the Packers make a monumental change from future Hall of Famer Aaron Rodgers to 2020 first-rounder Love, there will surely be a new look, but offensive coordinator Adam Stenavich said the entirety of the Green Bay playbook will be opened up.

"Obviously he doesn't have the playing experience that Aaron had, but from a playbook standpoint, I think pretty much all of it's on the table," Stenavich told reporters on Tuesday, via ESPN’s Rob Demovsky. "He's been around for three years and has really attacked it. Even last year, you could see him come into his own, felt a lot more comfortable, so this year he's really hitting it on all cylinders so I'm really excited to see what he's going to bring."

Just what Love will bring remains to be seen, as he's provided only a sampling of his skillset, having played but 10 games in three seasons with the club. Taken 26th overall in the 2020 NFL Draft, Love's selection simultaneously lit a fire under Rodgers and provided a succession plan at QB for the Packers.

Love was seen as a project when he was drafted and three full years later, it's his time to step into the starting role.

Related Links

Though the Packers' playoff book is open, the offense overall could look far different than seasons past.

Love taking the helm won't be the only alteration. With Aaron Jones and AJ Dillon forming one of the league's top tailback tandems, more of an emphasis on the run could be in the fold. Rookie tight end Luke Musgrave and rookie wide receivers Jayden Reed, Dontayvion Wicks and Grant DuBose have been added to complement second-year standouts Romeo Doubs and Christian Watson. It's an offense that's being built around Love, but will also presumably grow along with him.

Thus, the differences extend far beyond the signal-caller.

"I think it might [look different]," said Stenavich, whose team began its offseason program on April 17 and will begin organized team activities on May 22. "And it's not just because of not having Aaron Rodgers. It might just be these other pieces that we've added as well. So, again, it's OTAs right now so we're just going to kind of see how it all fits and once we figure out kind of how we're going to attack defenses, then we'll roll from there. But I think it might."

At least at the onset, it's fair to prognosticate that Love will be learning just as much as leading, at least in comparison to Rodgers, who had free rein up at the line of scrimmage.

Uncertainty abounds up in Green Bay, but there's also a freshness to it all this spring.

Rodgers has departed for New York and the season of Love is upon us in Green Bay.

"We're starting on Step 1 instead of starting at Step 8, where you can start with Aaron Rodgers," Stenavich said. "So, you're going to take a step back and you're just going to keep working ahead. Can't really look at the end result right now. We're just going to look at one day at a time and just go from there, but he's ready, he's excited. I think all the guys, you can feel good vibes, good energy around the locker room, so it's going to be fun."

Related Content

news

Titans WR Treylon Burks feels he's 'in a good place' heading into Year 2 after pressure-filled rookie season

After a rookie season marked by persistent injuries and pressure to replace A.J. Brown, Titans WR Treylon Burks feels he's "in a good place" heading into Year 2 and a possible leadership role.

news

Joe Burrow involved in contract extension talks with Bengals: 'I'm pretty clear on what I want'

Negotiations between the Bengals and Joe Burrow on a long-term extension with the franchise are underway, and Burrow said he's actively taking part in the process, even if he's keeping hushed on some of the details of that effort.

news

Davante Adams: All-Pro season with Raiders 'meant a lot' but focus remains on winning Super Bowl

Davante Adams spoke openly about how important a 2022 All-Pro nod was following his first season without QB Aaron Rodgers, but the Raiders WR is now focused on winning a Super Bowl with Jimmy Garoppolo.

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Tuesday, May 16

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

Chris Hubbard: 'Powerhouse' Browns have what it takes to be 'top contender' in AFC

Free-agent offensive lineman Chris Hubbard is biased, but the former Cleveland Browns player believes his old team has what it takes to return to heavyweight status this season.

news

Cameron Jordan hopes to sign one more deal with Saints before retiring

Saints DE Cameron Jordan expressed his desire to sign one last deal with New Orleans before retiring as the team's all-time sack leader.

news

Commanders' Ron Rivera believes Antonio Gibson can still play key role, wants to see RB more involved in '23

Commanders coach Ron Rivera is still a believer in Antonio Gibson despite Washington collecting talent at the running back position.

news

Free-agent DT Ndamukong Suh unlikely to sign with next squad before training camp

Ndamukong Suh gave no indication of who he'll play for next, but made it known he's certainly in no hurry to make a decision -- or get back on the practice field.

news

Saints GM Mickey Loomis believes Michael Thomas can still be 100-catch receiver

With Saints WR Michael Thomas expected to be fully healthy in 2023, GM Mickey Loomis is confident the former All-Pro can return to form.

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Monday, May 15

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

Matt Ryan joins CBS as football analyst; QB says this is 'not a retirement'

Former NFL MVP Matt Ryan has landed a new job as a broadcaster. CBS Sports announced Monday that Ryan will be an analyst for select NFL on CBS games and work on other shows.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2023 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ has you covered!

With NFL+, stay connected throughout the rest of the NFL offseason with special content from Training Camp, Hall of Fame, and more!

Learn More