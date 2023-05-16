Packers OC Adam Stenavich on playbook with QB Jordan Love: 'I think pretty much all of it's on the table'

Just what the Green Bay Packers offense will look like with Jordan Love under center has and will continue to be a prevailing offseason storyline.
As the Packers make a monumental change from future Hall of Famer Aaron Rodgers to 2020 first-rounder Love, there will surely be a new look, but offensive coordinator Adam Stenavich said the entirety of the Green Bay playbook will be opened up.
"Obviously he doesn't have the playing experience that Aaron had, but from a playbook standpoint, I think pretty much all of it's on the table," Stenavich told reporters on Tuesday, via ESPN’s Rob Demovsky. "He's been around for three years and has really attacked it. Even last year, you could see him come into his own, felt a lot more comfortable, so this year he's really hitting it on all cylinders so I'm really excited to see what he's going to bring."
Just what Love will bring remains to be seen, as he's provided only a sampling of his skillset, having played but 10 games in three seasons with the club. Taken 26th overall in the 2020 NFL Draft, Love's selection simultaneously lit a fire under Rodgers and provided a succession plan at QB for the Packers.
Love was seen as a project when he was drafted and three full years later, it's his time to step into the starting role.
Though the Packers' playoff book is open, the offense overall could look far different than seasons past.
Love taking the helm won't be the only alteration. With Aaron Jones and AJ Dillon forming one of the league's top tailback tandems, more of an emphasis on the run could be in the fold. Rookie tight end Luke Musgrave and rookie wide receivers Jayden Reed, Dontayvion Wicks and Grant DuBose have been added to complement second-year standouts Romeo Doubs and Christian Watson. It's an offense that's being built around Love, but will also presumably grow along with him.
Thus, the differences extend far beyond the signal-caller.
"I think it might [look different]," said Stenavich, whose team began its offseason program on April 17 and will begin organized team activities on May 22. "And it's not just because of not having Aaron Rodgers. It might just be these other pieces that we've added as well. So, again, it's OTAs right now so we're just going to kind of see how it all fits and once we figure out kind of how we're going to attack defenses, then we'll roll from there. But I think it might."
At least at the onset, it's fair to prognosticate that Love will be learning just as much as leading, at least in comparison to Rodgers, who had free rein up at the line of scrimmage.
Uncertainty abounds up in Green Bay, but there's also a freshness to it all this spring.
Rodgers has departed for New York and the season of Love is upon us in Green Bay.
"We're starting on Step 1 instead of starting at Step 8, where you can start with Aaron Rodgers," Stenavich said. "So, you're going to take a step back and you're just going to keep working ahead. Can't really look at the end result right now. We're just going to look at one day at a time and just go from there, but he's ready, he's excited. I think all the guys, you can feel good vibes, good energy around the locker room, so it's going to be fun."