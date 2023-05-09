Matt LaFleur says Packers could add veteran, but is comfortable letting young WR corps compete for now

"I think time will tell, but it's certainly a very talented room," LaFleur said Saturday. "It's going to be a hell of a competition in terms of who's getting the snaps, because just at first glimpse at some of these young guys that just were in here, there are some talented guys. So they're going to be exciting to work with. ... I'm sure it's going to be a very fluid situation in terms of just how much we throw at them and, if need be, I know Gutey is going to do whatever we can to help us field the best possible team.