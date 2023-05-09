Around the NFL

Matt LaFleur says Packers could add veteran, but is comfortable letting young WR corps compete for now

Published: May 09, 2023 at 09:22 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

To say the Green Bay Packers boast a young receiver room would be an understatement.

The Packers currently have 10 wideouts on their offseason roster. Of the 10, only one didn't come out of the last two drafts -- Jeff Cotton, a 2020 undrafted free agent out of Idaho who has played a grand total of one offensive snap in his NFL career.

Related Links

General manager Brian Gutekunst drafted Christian Watson (second round), Romeo Doubs (fourth round) and Samori Toure (seventh round) last season. He added three more wideouts this year: Jayden Reed (second round), Dontayvion Wicks (fifth round) and Grant DuBose (seventh round). Green Bay also signed undrafted rookies Malik Heath and Duece Watts after the draft and has Bo Melton (a 2022 seventh-rounder by Seattle) on the roster.

Coach Matt LaFleur noted that the club could add a veteran presence at some point, but for now, they're comfortable letting youth reign and allowing the group to develop at its own pace.

"I think time will tell, but it's certainly a very talented room," LaFleur said Saturday. "It's going to be a hell of a competition in terms of who's getting the snaps, because just at first glimpse at some of these young guys that just were in here, there are some talented guys. So they're going to be exciting to work with. ... I'm sure it's going to be a very fluid situation in terms of just how much we throw at them and, if need be, I know Gutey is going to do whatever we can to help us field the best possible team.

"If need be, I think we would turn that way, but right now I think we're going to just let those guys compete."

The Packers plan to allow the young wideout corps to grow together with quarterback Jordan Love, who enters his first season as the full-time starter. That strategy might come with some growing pains but would allow for the best long-term future.

Related Content

news

Joe Kapp, Vikings quarterback in Super Bowl IV, dies at age of 85

Joe Kapp, the Minnesota Vikings' quarterback in Super Bowl IV, died on Monday at the age of 85. A standout signal-caller in both the NFL and CFL, Kapp played 12 seasons of professional football altogether, most notably three campaigns for Minnesota in the late 1960s.

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Tuesday, May 9

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

Saints' Jeff Ireland: Adding developmental QB Jake Haener 'smart business'

The Saints used a fourth-round pick on Fresno State quarterback Jake Haener despite giving Derek Carr a four-year deal. "We feel like that's smart business," assistant general manager Jeff Ireland said.

news

WR CeeDee Lamb: 'Can't really put a ceiling on' Cowboys offense in 2023

With the addition of Brandin Cooks, CeeDee Lamb believes the Cowboys could be unstoppable in 2023. "Can't really put a ceiling on us," Lamb said last week.

news

Veteran DB Kareem Jackson re-signing with Broncos on one-year deal

Veteran safety Kareem Jackson is returning to the Broncos on a one-year deal, NFL Network's James Palmer reported Monday, per a source. This will mark Jackson's 14th NFL season, and fifth with Denver.

news

Chiefs HC Andy Reid says Donovan Smith will begin OTAs at LT, Jawaan Taylor at RT

Chiefs head coach Andy Reid said Monday that veteran Donovan Smith will begin OTAs as the starting left tackle while free-agent signee Jawaan Taylor will play the right side.

news

Texans owner Cal McNair pleased with improved roster entering 2023: 'I see a lot of progress'

Texans owner Cal McNair gave his early view of Houston's roster following the 2023 NFL Draft at the club's charity golf tournament on Monday.

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Monday, May 8

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

Ravens first-round WR Zay Flowers believes he can 'do it all' in Baltimore's offense

Baltimore Ravens rookie wide receiver Zay Flowers says he can "do it all" in offensive coordinator Todd Monken's offense.

news

Chiefs GM sees Kadarius Toney as No. 1 WR: 'I don't know if there is a limit on his game'

Kansas City Chiefs general manager Brett Veach says the "sky is the limit" for wide receiver Kadarius Toney heading into the 2023 season.

news

Jets HC Robert Saleh responds to Mekhi Becton's tweet: 'Go earn the left tackle' spot

After New York Jets offensive lineman Mekhi Becton tweeted that he is a left tackle, head coach Robert Saleh told him to go earn the position.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2023 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ has you covered!

With NFL+, stay connected throughout the rest of the NFL offseason with special content from Training Camp, Hall of Fame, and more!

Learn More