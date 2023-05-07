Around the NFL

HC Matt LaFleur says QB Jordan Love has made 'huge strides,' credits Packers QB coach Tom Clements 

Published: May 06, 2023 at 10:16 PM
White_Brenna
Brenna White

Digital Content Producer

With Aaron Rodgers taking off to the Jets, Jordan Love has landed the job as QB1 in Green Bay.

There are still question marks over the young QB's ability to fill the shoes of the four-time MVP, but as long as the Packers have quarterbacks coach Tom Clements, head coach Matt LaFleur knows that Love will continue to improve.

"Just watching him last year. I think Jordan's made some huge strides," LeFleur told reporters Saturday. "I really do and I think a lot of it is a credit to Tom, and just, he knows how to train these guys. He knows how to drill them and he's very, very consistent. He doesn't sugarcoat anything. He just is matter of fact and I think there's no doubt."

Related Links

LaFleur may be the one complimenting Clements now, but the first one to recognize the quarterbacks coach's talents was none other than Rodgers.

"Aaron would praise him and give him so much credit in his own development," LeFleur said. "I think anytime you got a player like that, especially of that talent and how much you respect a guy like Aaron, you always listen to that."

Clements originally joined the Packers in 2006, working his way up from quarterbacks coach to offensive coordinator to assistant head coach over the course of a decade. After departing Green Bay in 2017, Clements was rehired as the Packers' quarterbacks coach in February of 2022. After spending this last season with Rodgers and Love, Clements seemed to have a major impact on Love's growth.

"I asked Jordan after the season how he felt about him and he said he loved Tom, and thought he did a helluva job helping him, you know, develop over the course of the year," LaFleur said. "For me, it was a no-brainer. It was just whether or not Tom wanted to come back, so I'm happy he wanted to be here, and you know, we're lucky to have him.

"He does a great job, too, not only with the quarterbacks but just helping out with our offense and bringing suggestions and great ideas. You know, it's been a fun process getting to know him and just the standards that he holds, that room, too, and he does a helluva job."

After only playing in a total of 10 games in his first two years in the league, Love threw for 606 yards with three touchdowns and had a 60.2 completion percentage. With not as much time out on the field, Love also spent those years learning as backup for arguably one of the best quarterbacks in the league.

Just like Rodgers, who was backup to Brett Farve for three years before making his debut as QB1, Love has spent the last few years honing his craft and biding his time, waiting for his chance to start under center.

Now, as Love prepares to seize the reins, the fate of the Packers' 2023 season will be in his hands -- and Tom Clements'.

Related Content

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Saturday, May 6

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

Ravens' John Harbaugh doesn't rule out return of CB Marcus Peters: 'Don't close the door on good players'

Baltimore Ravens head coach John Harbaugh has not ruled out adding more pieces, such as Marcus Peters, to the secondary despite recently signing Rock Ya-Sin.

news

49ers GM John Lynch on drafting K Jake Moody in third round: Teams tried to 'get in front of us'

By selecting Jake Moody at No. 99 overall, the San Francisco 49ers made him the earliest kicker selected since Robert Aguayo in 2016. According to general manager John Lynch, the club wouldn't have had a chance if he waited any longer.

news

Panthers WR Adam Thielen on Vikings exit: It was 'pretty clear that they had a different vision for me'

New Carolina Panthers wide receiver Adam Thielen discussed his departure from the Minnesota Vikings, saying that after a decade together it was just time for both sides to move on.

news

Jets HC Robert Saleh believes new QB Aaron Rodgers' 'wish list' is 'silly narrative'

From New York Jets head coach Robert Saleh's view, his club bringing in some of new quarterback Aaron Rodgers' old teammates is hardly a fresh concept.

news

Giants DL Dexter Lawrence believes RB Saquon Barkley is next up for big extension

After signing a contract extension this week, New York Giants defensive lineman Dexter Lawrence believes fellow running back Saquon Barkley is next in line.

news

Cardinals OL Kelvin Beachum says 'no hard feelings' with QB Kyler Murray: 'There is no big deal'

Amid a tumultuous offseason for the Arizona Cardinals, OL Kelvin Beachum underscored Friday on "NFL Total Access" that there's no animosity between him and his franchise QB, Kyler Murray.

news

Eagles HC Nick Sirianni says he has no level of concern regarding DL Jalen Carter's conditioning

Jalen Carter's conditioning -- which was called into question when he struggled at his Georgia pro day -- was thought to be a red flag for potential suitors, but after multiple questions on the matter Friday, Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni let it be known he has no apprehensions in that area.

news

Colts GM Chris Ballard on drafting QB Anthony Richardson: 'I didn't want to look up and watch him be a superstar somewhere else'

In a behind-the-scenes look at the 2023 NFL Draft, Colts GM Chris Ballard gives his immediate thoughts while selecting QB Anthony Richardson with the No. 4 overall pick.

news

Colts release QB Nick Foles after one season

The Colts released veteran quarteback Nick Foles on Friday, the team announced.

news

Head coach Robert Saleh says WR Corey Davis will remain a Jet in 2023

Throughout the offseason, Corey Davis' name often appeared as a potential cut or trade candidate for the New York Jets. Coach Robert Saleh rebutted that notion Friday.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2023 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ has you covered!

With NFL+, stay connected throughout the rest of the NFL offseason with special content from Training Camp, Hall of Fame, and more!

Learn More