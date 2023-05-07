HC Matt LaFleur says QB Jordan Love has made 'huge strides,' credits Packers QB coach Tom Clements 

LaFleur may be the one complimenting Clements now, but the first one to recognize the quarterbacks coach's talents was none other than Rodgers.

"Aaron would praise him and give him so much credit in his own development," LeFleur said. "I think anytime you got a player like that, especially of that talent and how much you respect a guy like Aaron, you always listen to that."

Clements originally joined the Packers in 2006, working his way up from quarterbacks coach to offensive coordinator to assistant head coach over the course of a decade. After departing Green Bay in 2017, Clements was rehired as the Packers' quarterbacks coach in February of 2022. After spending this last season with Rodgers and Love, Clements seemed to have a major impact on Love's growth.

"I asked Jordan after the season how he felt about him and he said he loved Tom, and thought he did a helluva job helping him, you know, develop over the course of the year," LaFleur said. "For me, it was a no-brainer. It was just whether or not Tom wanted to come back, so I'm happy he wanted to be here, and you know, we're lucky to have him.

"He does a great job, too, not only with the quarterbacks but just helping out with our offense and bringing suggestions and great ideas. You know, it's been a fun process getting to know him and just the standards that he holds, that room, too, and he does a helluva job."

After only playing in a total of 10 games in his first two years in the league, Love threw for 606 yards with three touchdowns and had a 60.2 completion percentage. With not as much time out on the field, Love also spent those years learning as backup for arguably one of the best quarterbacks in the league.

Just like Rodgers, who was backup to Brett Farve for three years before making his debut as QB1, Love has spent the last few years honing his craft and biding his time, waiting for his chance to start under center.