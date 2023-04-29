Packers select Penn State QB Sean Clifford in fifth round of 2023 NFL Draft

The Green Bay Packers have added a quarterback in the 2023 NFL Draft.
The Packers selected Penn State QB Sean Clifford with the No. 149 overall pick in the fifth round on Saturday.
Clifford famously fended off Will Levis (drafted by the Titans in Round 2) in a battle for the Nittany Lions starting quarterback gig before Levis transferred to the University of Kentucky.
In five years at Penn State, Clifford started 46 games, compiling 10,661 yards and 86 touchdowns with 31 interceptions and a 61.4 completion percentage.
Clifford is a tough signal-caller who can be effective from the pocket or throwing on the move. He also owns the ability to use his legs to advance the chains. However, Clifford lacks pro-caliber arm talent and needs to develop his footwork and quicken his progression to develop into an NFL passer.
NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero noted that most teams pegged Clifford as a priority free agent, but the Packers apparently saw enough from the experienced passer to grab him in the fifth round.
With Aaron Rodgers gone, the Jordan Love era begins in Green Bay. Given that Danny Etling was the only one behind Love, the Packers were always going to add arms to the QB room. General manager Brian Gutekunst did so in the fifth round, surely hoping Clifford can develop into a reliable backup in the future.