Packers select Penn State QB Sean Clifford in fifth round of 2023 NFL Draft

In five years at Penn State, Clifford started 46 games, compiling 10,661 yards and 86 touchdowns with 31 interceptions and a 61.4 completion percentage.

Clifford is a tough signal-caller who can be effective from the pocket or throwing on the move. He also owns the ability to use his legs to advance the chains. However, Clifford lacks pro-caliber arm talent and needs to develop his footwork and quicken his progression to develop into an NFL passer.

NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero noted that most teams pegged Clifford as a priority free agent, but the Packers apparently saw enough from the experienced passer to grab him in the fifth round.