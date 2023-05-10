Jordan Love admits time spent behind Aaron Rodgers was difficult, but 'grateful' for experience

At this point, the sporting world knows Rodgers is a unique individual, one who goes on darkness retreats in the offseason to reset himself mentally before returning to football, and isn't afraid to use his leverage to extract maximum compensation from his employer. Rodgers certainly did plenty of the latter after the Packers selected Love, but it didn't hinder their relationship.

Instead of treating him with the warmth of a polar ice cap -- similar to the fashion in which Brett Favre once treated Rodgers before his own departure for New York -- Rodgers was surprisingly more welcoming to Love than had been previously described. This carried over through Rodgers' split from the Packers, according to Love.

"We talked after the trade. Kind of just wish you the best going forward, he wished me the best," Love said of Rodgers. "Always there for me if I need anything or had any questions. I was just grateful to be around him and for the time I had with him. To be able to learn and be behind him, it's very grateful for me."

Love has plenty of reason to be motivated entering 2023. He's finally receiving a chance to prove himself in more than just preseason games, and he knows how it feels to spend full seasons on the bench with little chance of ever seeing the field.

"It's very hard. It's not easy," Love said. "Obviously, you want to be the guy -- everybody wants to be the guy, everybody wants to be on the field making plays -- so it's not easy. But it was the situation I was put in. There was really nothing I could do about it. I say all the time to control what I can control and all I can control in that situation is how I approach every day, how I learn, how I grow, and how I get myself ready when my name is called."

There have been benefits to spending so much time on the bench.

Love told reporters he feels he's "improved drastically" since arriving from Utah State in 2020, gaining a full understanding of Matt LaFleur's offensive scheme, which gives him the confidence to lead the offense, even if he doesn't have a ton of in-game experience to support him.

"When he talks, everybody listens, even though it's his first year starting," running back Aaron Jones said.

Jones stood as a symbol of how the Packers approached the end of the Rodgers era, bluntly explaining their stance: "A-Rod doesn't want to be here, so he's not going to be here."

Jones is correct.

Rodgers is gone.

Love is his replacement and will take the field with a three-year education gained from the sideline and the practice field. For the first time in a decade, the Packers won't be a headlining topic in the NFL entering a season.