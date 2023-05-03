Playing with Aaron Rodgers still 'hasn't sunk in' for Jets teammates: 'That's a legend right there'

Players on the other side of the ball are suddenly having to contend with the prospect of going against a future Hall of Fame QB every day in practice. Plus, unlike last year when the offense was an albatross on the league's emergent, fourth-ranked scoring defense, the Rodgers-led unit is one that can match the D and win games given more opportunities this year.

"I ain't gonna lie to ya, I was kinda star-struck at first because we warm up right next to each other," linebacker Quincy Williams told reporters. "So I was like, 'Hold on, coach. Let me just take a little minute, take this in, watch a few throws a little bit and see him in the green.' So just took that in a little bit and was like, 'Ah, now let's get to work so we can get him more opportunities to throw the ball.'"

And another defender has already started picking the QB's brain outside team facilities. After Rodgers attended a Devils-Rangers playoff hockey game over the weekend with running back Breece Hall and wide receiver Allen Lazard, he took in the Knicks' Game 2 second-round win over the Heat on Tuesday with cornerback Sauce Gardner.

Gardner, who matched Wilson's ascension by taking home last season's Defensive Rookie of the Year award, has taken the opportunity to bond with Rodgers over the approach they'll take to finally turning things around in New York.