Joe Barry shoulders blame for Packers' defensive inconsistency: 'I have to do better'

The Packers were a roller-coaster ride once again under Barry. At times they looked like a top-five defense, able to discombobulate offenses. However, after injuries took their toll, including losing top edge rusher Rashan Gary, the warts of Barry's system started to show.

Green Bay allowed far too many big plays. The unit was particularly bad in two-minute D and situational football -- where Barry's propensity to play off coverage in critical spots allows offenses to pick defensive backs apart.

Barry noted his unit must even out the valleys of inconsistent play to succeed in 2023.

"If you do go back and really critique last year, the inconsistencies were the things that really got us," Barry said. "We played well at times, we didn't play well at times. And that's what you can't do in this league. … On our side of the ball, on the defensive side of the ball, that's the thing that we've got to do week in and week out, is that we've got to show up and play our best version of football, our best version of defense.

"We can't be up one week and down the next. We've got to find that consistency and show up every single week."

Barry has spent six years as an NFL defensive coordinator. In his two years in Detroit (2007-2008), he led one of the worst defenses in league memory (the Lions went 0-16 in 2008). As DC in Washington for two years (2015-2016), Barry's defenses similarly allowed a lot of yards and points. In his first two seasons with the Packers, he led a solid D in 2021 (ninth in yards allowed, 13th in points, eighth in takeaways), but last season struggled to gain momentum and was gashed on the ground.