Commanders' Ron Rivera on Sam Howell solidifying QB spot: 'There's not that question mark still'

"You know my first three years, every year it was a conversation," Rivera said. "Every year it was a point of discussion. Every year it was, 'Well, what are we gonna do? How are we gonna do it?' And then trying to figure out what resources could you use? You know, do we try to trade for this guy? I mean, the amount of work that was done two years ago, I mean, you spent a lot of time because you wanna get it right, you try to get it right and you know how important it is, especially in this league today."