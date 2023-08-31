Around the NFL

Joshua Dobbs on Cardinals QB1 gig: 'I put starting expectations on myself'

Published: Aug 31, 2023 at 08:11 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

We know the Week 1 starting quarterback for 31 clubs. The Arizona Cardinals remain the outlier, with coach Jonathan Gannon declining to name fifth-round rookie Clayton Tune or newly arrived Joshua Dobbs the starter ahead of their matchup with the Washington Commanders.

The Cards, stockpiling 2024 draft picks, gave up a fifth-round selection in exchange for Dobbs and a seventh-rounder last week.

"It's a whirlwind," Dobbs said Wednesday via the team's official website.

The time crunch might be the only thing that keeps Dobbs from starting Week 1. Tune stacked stats in the preseason, and Arizona could want to see how he looks under the bright lights. However, his inconsistent accuracy and up-and-down play don't portend a long stint under center, even if the rookie starts Week 1.

Related Links

Despite having 17 days to immerse himself in a new club before the season kicks off, Dobbs is still aiming at the starting gig.

"I put starting expectations on myself," he said. "I know the QB situation will play out however the coaches see fit. For me, I am ready to compete every day."

Starting on short notice isn't a new experience for the 28-year-old rocket scientist. Last season, he started a game for the Tennessee Titans -- amid a playoff push -- just eight days after being signed.

That two-game stint in Tennessee likely had a lot to do with the Cardinals' faith in Dobbs having a chance to start this late in the game. Arizona general manager Monti Ossenfort was part of the Titans' front office at the time. There's also the fact that Dobbs knows much of the offense, with Cards offensive coordinator Drew Petzing having worked with Dobbs last year in Cleveland -- a fact that has been brought up a lot since the acquisition.

Dobbs hopes to start Week 1, but it won't define his journey if the Cards choose Tune.

"If that is the case, I have put in a ton of work, I have a ton of sweat equity and I am extremely prepared for the opportunity," Dobbs said, "but it doesn't mean I'm ever complacent."

The reality of the situation in Arizona is that we'll likely see both Tune and Dobbs at some point this season, regardless of who starts Week 1.

Related Content

news

Josh Allen on whispers Bills' Super Bowl window is closing: 'I don't really hear all that outside noise'

The Buffalo Bills are a trendy pick to lose their grip on the AFC East after three consecutive seasons earning the crown. Josh Allen isn't hearing it.
news

Giants DE Jihad Ward irked by 'Hard Knocks' portrayal of QB Aaron Rodgers tiff 

New York Giants defensive end Jihad Ward isn't happy with how he was portrayed in HBO's "Hard Knocks" regarding his tiff with New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers in last week's preseason finale.
news

Chiefs GM Brett Veach 'hopeful' DL Chris Jones is in 'lineup and he's ready to go' for Week 1

Speaking to reporters on Wednesday, Kansas City Chiefs general manager Brett Veach is "hopeful" defensive end Chris Jones will be in the lineup Week 1.
news

Niners HC Kyle Shanahan not entertaining trading Nick Bosa but 'can imagine' him missing games

Niners head coach Kyle Shanahan has been unsurprised for most of the standoff, but admitted Wednesday the situation has become a bit worrisome to the point he could see Nick Bosa missing game time. However, he was adamant his star pass rusher would not be traded. 
news

Raiders RB Josh Jacobs puts contract squabbles in past: 'It's a clean slate with me'

Following a lengthy absence from the team, Josh Jacobs returned to the Raiders facility Wednesday and spoke to the media for the first time since signing a new one-year deal over the weekend. 
news

Dolphins GM Chris Grier tables Tua Tagovailoa, Christian Wilkins extension talks until offseason

Miami Dolphins general manager Chris Grier told reporters on Wednesday that any potential contract extension for QB Tua Tagovailoa and defensive tackle Christian Wilkins would come after the 2023 NFL season.
news

Colts GM Chris Ballard says Jonathan Taylor situation 'sucks,' but 'relationships are repairable'

Indianapolis Colts general manager Chris Ballard spoke at length to reporters on Wednesday about this situation involving star running back Jonathan Taylor.
news

Packers were additional team involved in RB Jonathan Taylor trade; Dolphins GM on talks with Colts

The Green Bay Packers were the "mystery" team involved in talks for a potential trade for Colts running back Jonathan Taylor, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported on Wednesday.
news

Bengals QB Joe Burrow returns to practice for first time since injuring calf in July

Joe Burrow returned to practice on Wednesday, a week and a half ahead of the Cincinnati Bengals' Week 1 contest against the Cleveland Browns.
news

Rams to sign veteran kicker Brett Maher

The Los Angeles Rams are finalizing contract details with veteran kicker Brett Maher, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported on Wednesday.
news

Patriots signing Bailey Zappe, Malik Cunningham to practice squad after QBs clear waivers

The Patriots are signing Bailey Zappe and rookie QB/WR Malik Cunningham to their practice squad after the young signal-callers cleared waivers, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported on Wednesday.