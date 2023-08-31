Joshua Dobbs on Cardinals QB1 gig: 'I put starting expectations on myself'

We know the Week 1 starting quarterback for 31 clubs. The Arizona Cardinals remain the outlier, with coach Jonathan Gannon declining to name fifth-round rookie Clayton Tune or newly arrived Joshua Dobbs the starter ahead of their matchup with the Washington Commanders.
The Cards, stockpiling 2024 draft picks, gave up a fifth-round selection in exchange for Dobbs and a seventh-rounder last week.
"It's a whirlwind," Dobbs said Wednesday via the team's official website.
The time crunch might be the only thing that keeps Dobbs from starting Week 1. Tune stacked stats in the preseason, and Arizona could want to see how he looks under the bright lights. However, his inconsistent accuracy and up-and-down play don't portend a long stint under center, even if the rookie starts Week 1.
Despite having 17 days to immerse himself in a new club before the season kicks off, Dobbs is still aiming at the starting gig.
"I put starting expectations on myself," he said. "I know the QB situation will play out however the coaches see fit. For me, I am ready to compete every day."
Starting on short notice isn't a new experience for the 28-year-old rocket scientist. Last season, he started a game for the Tennessee Titans -- amid a playoff push -- just eight days after being signed.
That two-game stint in Tennessee likely had a lot to do with the Cardinals' faith in Dobbs having a chance to start this late in the game. Arizona general manager Monti Ossenfort was part of the Titans' front office at the time. There's also the fact that Dobbs knows much of the offense, with Cards offensive coordinator Drew Petzing having worked with Dobbs last year in Cleveland -- a fact that has been brought up a lot since the acquisition.
Dobbs hopes to start Week 1, but it won't define his journey if the Cards choose Tune.
"If that is the case, I have put in a ton of work, I have a ton of sweat equity and I am extremely prepared for the opportunity," Dobbs said, "but it doesn't mean I'm ever complacent."
The reality of the situation in Arizona is that we'll likely see both Tune and Dobbs at some point this season, regardless of who starts Week 1.