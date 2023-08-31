Joshua Dobbs on Cardinals QB1 gig: 'I put starting expectations on myself'

Despite having 17 days to immerse himself in a new club before the season kicks off, Dobbs is still aiming at the starting gig.

"I put starting expectations on myself," he said. "I know the QB situation will play out however the coaches see fit. For me, I am ready to compete every day."

Starting on short notice isn't a new experience for the 28-year-old rocket scientist. Last season, he started a game for the Tennessee Titans -- amid a playoff push -- just eight days after being signed.

That two-game stint in Tennessee likely had a lot to do with the Cardinals' faith in Dobbs having a chance to start this late in the game. Arizona general manager Monti Ossenfort was part of the Titans' front office at the time. There's also the fact that Dobbs knows much of the offense, with Cards offensive coordinator Drew Petzing having worked with Dobbs last year in Cleveland -- a fact that has been brought up a lot since the acquisition.

Dobbs hopes to start Week 1, but it won't define his journey if the Cards choose Tune.

"If that is the case, I have put in a ton of work, I have a ton of sweat equity and I am extremely prepared for the opportunity," Dobbs said, "but it doesn't mean I'm ever complacent."