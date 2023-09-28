News roundup

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Thursday, Sept. 28

Published: Sep 28, 2023 at 07:29 AM
Around the NFL Staff

NFL.com

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

(NOTE: Teams listed in alphabetical order.)

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions

INJURIES

  • RB David Montgomery (thigh) is not expected to play Thursday against the Packers, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported. Montgomery is listed as questionable.
  • OT Taylor Decker (ankle) is not expected to play, Pelissero reported. Decker is listed as questionable.
  • CB Emmanuel Moseley (knee/hamstring) is expected to make his Lions debut, Pelissero reported. Moseley is listed as questionable.
Green Bay Packers
Green Bay Packers

INJURIES

  • RB Aaron Jones (hamstring) is expected to play Thursday against the Lions, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported. Jones is listed as questionable.
  • WR Christian Watson (hamstring) is expected to play, Pelissero reported. Watson is listed as questionable.

