NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Thursday, Sept. 28

(NOTE: Teams listed in alphabetical order.)
INJURIES
- RB David Montgomery (thigh) is not expected to play Thursday against the Packers, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported. Montgomery is listed as questionable.
- OT Taylor Decker (ankle) is not expected to play, Pelissero reported. Decker is listed as questionable.
- CB Emmanuel Moseley (knee/hamstring) is expected to make his Lions debut, Pelissero reported. Moseley is listed as questionable.
INJURIES
- RB Aaron Jones (hamstring) is expected to play Thursday against the Lions, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported. Jones is listed as questionable.
- WR Christian Watson (hamstring) is expected to play, Pelissero reported. Watson is listed as questionable.