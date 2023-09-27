Winless teams go head-to-head in Vikings-Panthers, Broncos-Bears Week 4 matchups

The Vikings have started 0-3 for the second time in four seasons. The last time they started 0-4 was 2011, finishing 3-13.

The last time the Panthers started 0-4 was in 2010 when they began the season 0-5 and finished 2-14 before selecting Cam Newton No. 1 overall in 2011.

The Broncos have started 0-3 three times in the last five seasons (also 2019, 2020). They started 0-4 in 2019, 1999, 1994 and 1964.

The Bears have started 0-3 for the first time since 2016 and haven't started 0-4 since 2000.

One positive stat for Minnesota and Denver: Since 2017, the road team is 6-1 in games between winless teams in Week 4 or later, per NFL Research. The Broncos have lost six straight road games.