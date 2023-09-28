Around the NFL

Dolphins WR Jaylen Waddle clears concussion protocol ahead of game vs. Bills

Published: Sep 28, 2023 at 01:47 PM
Headshot_Author_Nick-shook_1400x1000
Nick Shook

Around The NFL Writer

Jaylen Waddle is in line to return for the Dolphins in Week 4 after clearing concussion protocol Thursday.

After sitting out in Week 3, the wide receiver is set to step back onto the field for Miami's key divisional meeting with the Buffalo Bills on Sunday, per NFL Network's Cameron Wolfe.

The third-year receiver is off to a hot start in 2023, catching eight passes for 164 yards -- good for a 20.5 yards per reception average -- in two games. Though he hasn't yet found the end zone, Waddle has embodied the big play in an offense full of players capable of producing them.

Of course, the Dolphins didn't exactly struggle without Waddle in Week 3, dropping 70 points on Denver in an incredibly lopsided victory to move to 3-0 on the young season. With a date with the NFL's No. 2 defense on the horizon, the Dolphins will be happy to have Waddle back in the fold.

