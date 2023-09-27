2023 NFL season: Four things to watch for in Lions-Packers on Prime Video





With the Bears and Vikings stumbling to 0-3 starts, the NFC North appears to be in the hands of the Detroit Lions and Green Bay Packers for the time being, with both entering Thursday night’s game at 2-1.





A win for the Lions would achieve something they haven’t done in more than six years. The Lions have not held a division lead outright in Week 4 or later since Week 15 of the 2016 season.





For the Packers, a win would further back up their decision to go with Jordan Love, who led a 17-point, fourth-quarter comeback win in Week 3. Love has seven touchdowns and only one interception through three games this season, averaging 12.6 yards per completion.





The Lions can throw the ball and protect it well, too. Jared Goff’s INT-less streak might be over, but going back to Week 10 last season, he has the best TD-INT ratio (20 TDs, two INTs) in the NFL. Although the offense hasn’t been quite as prolific as it was last season, the Lions can score quickly and often.





Beyond the rivalry and the obvious short-term advantages of winning this game for the Packers, there’s also a bit of a bitter taste left in some of their mouths the way last season ended.





Green Bay rallied after a 3-6 start to put itself in a win-and-in situation for the playoffs in Week 18 at Lambeau against the Lions. That’s when Detroit closed the door on the Packers’ season and Aaron Rodgers’ career in Green Bay. That completed the Lions’ season sweep of the Packers. A win Thursday would give Detroit four straight wins over their NFC North rivals.





Here are four things to watch for when the Lions visit the Packers on Thursday night on Prime Video:



