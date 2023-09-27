Around the NFL

Colts rookie QB Anthony Richardson returns to practice, progressing through concussion protocol

Published: Sep 27, 2023 at 11:47 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson took an important step in his return from a Week 2 concussion.

Head coach Shane Steichen told reporters on Wednesday that Richardson will return to practice for the first time since suffering the injury. The rookie QB will take the first-team reps, per Steichen.

Richardson remains in concussion protocol, but participating is a good sign he could be cleared for Week 4's contest against the Los Angeles Rams.

The No. 4 overall pick came out hot in his rookie campaign, including rushing for two touchdowns early in the Colts' Week 2 win over Houston. However, he got crushed on the second score, leading to an early exit after self-reporting concussion symptoms.

In his nascent career, Richardson has flashed playmaking ability, gotten the ball out quickly and on time while displaying dynamic running ability. The biggest concern is that he didn't finish either of his first two starts due to injury.

Veteran Gardner Minshew got the Week 3 start, helping lead the Colts to a road victory in Baltimore.

If Richardson is cleared, he'd be the ninth rookie to start against the Rams in the Aaron Donald era (since 2014). The previous eight went 1-7, throwing seven TDs and seven interceptions, per NFL Research. The lone rookie QB to beat a Donald-led Rams: Tua Tagovailoa in Week 8, 2020.

Steichen added that center Ryan Kelly, still in concussion protocol after missing last week, will also practice Wednesday.

