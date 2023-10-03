Jerry Jones: 49ers matchup a chance to see how Cowboys 'stack up against the best'

The 49ers have knocked the Cowboys out of the playoffs each of the past two seasons. In the 2021 season, San Francisco won 23-17 in Dallas in the Wild Card round on the infamous Dak Prescott run and spike with no time remaining. Last season, in Santa Clara, the Niners held on for a 19-12 win in the Divisional Round.

Sunday, the 49ers enter 4-0, scoring at least 30 points in each contest and allowing 14.5 points per game. The Cowboys sit at 3-1, with the lone hiccup a loss in Arizona, generating an 83 net scoring margin through four games (second-best in the NFL behind Buffalo's 84) while allowing 10.25 points per game.

The Week 5 power tilt won't just be a measuring-stick game for Dallas, but one for Kyle Shanahan's club as well.

"I'm a fan of football also first, growing up and everything and still am now," the Niners head coach said on Monday, via the team's transcript. "So anytime there's big matchups and stuff, especially for the night games, that's what's great for our league and there's nothing more fun than being a part of it as a player or a coach.