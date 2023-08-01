Jets OC Nathaniel Hackett: Sean Payton violated coaches' code with comments

Last week in an interview with Jarrett Bell of USA Today, Payton blasted Hackett's handling of the Broncos, which went 4-11, before he was fired two weeks before the end of the season -- his one and only as Denver's HC.

Hackett didn't run from how things turned out in Denver when speaking with reporters on Tuesday, but he has turned the page and is ready to move forward in New York, which includes a Week 5 trip to the Mile High City.

"I've got no excuses," Hackett said. "That's how we live here at the New York Jets, that's how we've lived everywhere I've been -- no excuses. So I own all those things. It's unfortunate that that had to happen, that the comments that were made, but hey, they did. I'll tell you: I was probably more surprised that they happened now. (I) was definitely expecting them in Week 5, so I'm almost thankful that we got that out of the way. We all understand where certain people feel and think. I'll tell you, you can always look at that silver lining, and man ...

"This organization, these players, the coaches, (Robert) Saleh, just the entire organization, [owner] Woody [Johnson], [president] Hymie [Elhai], [exec Eric] Gelfand, everybody has been unbelievable. I think that's something that is just awesome. It's brought our team together, even the old players that I've coached very recently, just being able to hear them. It makes you realize that you do this for a very specific reason -- for the love of the game, for the love of teaching, for the love of watching people grow. There's up and downs. Never get too high, never get too low. Gotta love this stuff."

Hackett said Payton has not reached out to apologize for the comments and doesn't expect the Broncos coach to do so. "I've never met the guy," he added.

Payton told Broncos reporters last week that he planned to reach out to the Jets at some point, while stating that he regretted the comments he made to USA Today.

"It's not about me. This game is about no one man," Hackett said. "I don't care what anybody says. We've got this really cool guy on our team, his name is Aaron Rodgers, really, really good football player, better person. But the brilliance of Aaron is that he knows more people. I know that as a coach we can only control so much in everything that we do no matter what your role is. So it's not about one guy. Sometimes, things are said that are totally uncalled for, and it does bring the team together, and I think that's the beautiful thing."