NFL division leaders at quarter mark: Chiefs most secure, Bucs most surprising, Colts most suspect

No surprise here, as Kansas City has enjoyed an uninterrupted reign over the AFC West since 2016, boasting the longest active division-title streak in the NFL. Andy Reid’s squad typically overwhelms AFC West foes with a high-powered offense and opportunistic defense.





The 2023 Chiefs have not posted eye-popping offensive numbers, but reigning league MVP Patrick Mahomes has found a way to regularly put the ball in the end zone by orchestrating a methodical approach that mixes the pass and the run. With Isiah Pacheco setting the pace as the workhorse back, Kansas City has been able to complement the always-potent Mahomes-Travis Kelce connection with a punishing ground game that anchors a revamped, ball-control offense.





The biggest early-season development for the defending Super Bowl champions is a stifling defensive effort headlined by All-Pro defensive tackle Chris Jones. K.C. is tied for fifth in scoring D, thanks to Steve Spagnuolo’s creative schemes and a collection of young, athletic defenders who are flourishing at every level. From George Karlaftis off the edge to Leo Chenal and Nick Bolton (when healthy) at the second level to Trent McDuffie, L'Jarius Sneed, Joshua Williams and Bryan Cook on the back end, the Chiefs’ young defensive core has changed the dynamics of a team that routinely had to win shootouts in prior seasons. As the unit gains more experience -- with so many young defenders thrust into prominent roles -- Kansas City will only become more of a well-rounded powerhouse.





Who presents the biggest threat to an eighth straight AFC West title for the Chiefs? The Raiders and Broncos don't look too imposing at 1-3, leaving the 2-2 Chargers as the top contender. One problem: K.C. has won 15 of the past 18 games in this division rivalry.