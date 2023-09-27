News roundup

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Wednesday, Sept. 27

Published: Sep 27, 2023 at 12:17 PM Updated: Sep 27, 2023 at 12:46 PM
Arizona Cardinals
2023 · 1-2-0

INJURIES

  • LB Zaven Collins (eye) is good to go for this week but will be wearing a dark visor against the 49ers, HC Jonathan Gannon told reporters.
Atlanta Falcons
2023 · 2-1-0

SIGNINGS

  • LB Andre Smith has been signed to the active roster from the practice squad.


Baltimore Ravens
2023 · 2-1-0

Buffalo Bills
2023 · 2-1-0

INJURIES

  • C Ryan Bates (ankle) will miss Wednesday's practice, HC Sean McDermott announced.
  • OLB Leonard Floyd (ankle) won't practice, per McDermott.
  • S Micah Hyde (hamstring) won't practice, per McDermott.
  • S Jordan Poyer (knee soreness) won't practice. per McDermott.
Carolina Panthers
2023 · 0-3-0

INJURIES

  • QB Bryce Young (ankle) will practice today, HC Frank Reich announced. Young missed Week 3 due to the ankle injury.
  • LB Frankie Luvu (hip) will not practice today, per Reich.
  • S Xavier Woods (hamstring) is expected to miss some time and there's currently no timetable for a return, per Reich.
Chicago Bears
2023 · 0-3-0

SIGNINGS

  • CB Joejuan Williams is being signed off the Vikings' practice squad and onto the 53-man roster, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per a source. The team has since announced the news.


  • HC Matt Eberflus said Wednesday that the plan is for him to continue calling defensive plays for the rest for the 2023 season. Eberflus, who has been the defensive play-caller past two weeks, is filling in for former Bears DC Alan Williams, who resigned from his position last week. 
Cleveland Browns
2023 · 2-1-0

INJURIES

  • QB Deshaun Watson did not throw at practice today as he rests his right shoulder but he is expected to play Sunday, per local reporters.
  • RB Kareem Hunt (ribs/groin) is not practicing today but he's expected to to play Sunday versus the Ravens, HC Kevin Stefanski told reporters.
  • CB Greg Newsome II (elbow) returned to practice today, per Stefanski.
Dallas Cowboys
2023 · 2-1-0

INJURIES

  • LT Tyron Smith won't practice today as he nurses a knee injury, HC Mike McCarthy announced.
  • RG Zack Martin (ankle) won't practice, per McCarthy.
  • C Tyler Biadasz (hamstring) won't practice, per McCarthy.


Houston Texans
2023 · 1-2-0

Indianapolis Colts
2023 · 2-1-0

Jacksonville Jaguars
2023 · 1-2-0

INJURIES

  • WR Zay Jones (knee) is a "long shot" to play the Falcons on Sunday in London, HC Doug Pederson told reporters Wednesday, per NFL Network's Cameron Wolfe. Jones had missed Week 3 due to the same injury.
  • LB Devin Lloyd, who had two screws put into his thumb yesterday, won’t travel to London and will miss the next two weeks, Pederson said.
Las Vegas Raiders
2023 · 1-2-0

INJURIES

  • QB Jimmy Garoppolo remains in the concussion protocol, HC Josh McDaniels told reporters Wednesday.


Miami Dolphins
2023 · 3-0-0

INJURIES

  • WR Jaylen Waddle will be a full participant in Wednesday’s practice and has a chance to be cleared from concussion protocol in time for Sunday's game versus the Bills, HC Mike McDaniel told reporters. 
Minnesota Vikings
2023 · 0-3-0

New York Jets
2023 · 1-2-0

INJURIES

  • OG Wes Schweitzer (concussion) won't practice today, HC Robert Saleh told reporters.
  • DB Tony Adams (hamstring) won't practice today, per Saleh.
Pittsburgh Steelers
2023 · 2-1-0

Tampa Bay Buccaneers
2023 · 2-1-0

INJURIES

  • CB Jamel Dean (shoulder) is “iffy” to play this week against New Orleans, HC Todd Bowles said, per the Pewter Report. 
  • CB Carlton Davis (toe) said that he’s feeling better after missing Week 3, per Bowles.
Tennessee Titans
2023 · 1-2-0

INJURIES

  • OG Peter Skoronski (illness) is doing more and feeling better but there is no update on his return, HC Mike Vrabel told reporters Wednesday.

