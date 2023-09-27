NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Wednesday, Sept. 27

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
(NOTE: Teams listed in alphabetical order.)
INJURIES
- LB Zaven Collins (eye) is good to go for this week but will be wearing a dark visor against the 49ers, HC Jonathan Gannon told reporters.
SIGNINGS
- LB Andre Smith has been signed to the active roster from the practice squad.
ROSTER CUTS
INJURIES
- RB Gus Edwards (concussion) is practicing today.
- OT Ronnie Stanley (knee) returned to practice.
- C Tyler Linderbaum (ankle) returned to practice.
- S Marcus Williams (pectoral) returned to practice.
SIGNINGS
- OLB Kyle Van Noy (practice squad)
INJURIES
- C Ryan Bates (ankle) will miss Wednesday's practice, HC Sean McDermott announced.
- OLB Leonard Floyd (ankle) won't practice, per McDermott.
- S Micah Hyde (hamstring) won't practice, per McDermott.
- S Jordan Poyer (knee soreness) won't practice. per McDermott.
INJURIES
- QB Bryce Young (ankle) will practice today, HC Frank Reich announced. Young missed Week 3 due to the ankle injury.
- LB Frankie Luvu (hip) will not practice today, per Reich.
- S Xavier Woods (hamstring) is expected to miss some time and there's currently no timetable for a return, per Reich.
SIGNINGS
- CB Joejuan Williams is being signed off the Vikings' practice squad and onto the 53-man roster, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per a source. The team has since announced the news.
OTHER NEWS
- HC Matt Eberflus said Wednesday that the plan is for him to continue calling defensive plays for the rest for the 2023 season. Eberflus, who has been the defensive play-caller past two weeks, is filling in for former Bears DC Alan Williams, who resigned from his position last week.
INJURIES
- QB Deshaun Watson did not throw at practice today as he rests his right shoulder but he is expected to play Sunday, per local reporters.
- RB Kareem Hunt (ribs/groin) is not practicing today but he's expected to to play Sunday versus the Ravens, HC Kevin Stefanski told reporters.
- CB Greg Newsome II (elbow) returned to practice today, per Stefanski.
INJURIES
- LT Tyron Smith won't practice today as he nurses a knee injury, HC Mike McCarthy announced.
- RG Zack Martin (ankle) won't practice, per McCarthy.
- C Tyler Biadasz (hamstring) won't practice, per McCarthy.
SIGNINGS
- C Billy Price (practice squad)
SIGNINGS
- OT Geron Christian (practice squad)
- DT Michael Dwumfour (practice squad)
ROSTER CUTS
- DT Bruce Hector (practice squad)
INJURIES
- QB Anthony Richardson remains in the concussion protocol but is expected to practice on Wednesday, HC Shane Steichen announced.
- C Ryan Kelly (concussion) is also expected to return to practice today, per Steichen.
INJURIES
- WR Zay Jones (knee) is a "long shot" to play the Falcons on Sunday in London, HC Doug Pederson told reporters Wednesday, per NFL Network's Cameron Wolfe. Jones had missed Week 3 due to the same injury.
- LB Devin Lloyd, who had two screws put into his thumb yesterday, won’t travel to London and will miss the next two weeks, Pederson said.
INJURIES
- QB Jimmy Garoppolo remains in the concussion protocol, HC Josh McDaniels told reporters Wednesday.
SIGNINGS
- OLB Malik Reed (practice squad)
INJURIES
- WR Jaylen Waddle will be a full participant in Wednesday’s practice and has a chance to be cleared from concussion protocol in time for Sunday's game versus the Bills, HC Mike McDaniel told reporters.
SIGNINGS
- RB Myles Gaskin (practice squad)
INJURIES
- OG Wes Schweitzer (concussion) won't practice today, HC Robert Saleh told reporters.
- DB Tony Adams (hamstring) won't practice today, per Saleh.
SIGNINGS
- WR Jalen Camp (practice squad)
- P Brad Wing (practice squad)
ROSTER CUTS
- CB Kalon Barnes (practice squad)
INJURIES
- CB Jamel Dean (shoulder) is “iffy” to play this week against New Orleans, HC Todd Bowles said, per the Pewter Report.
- CB Carlton Davis (toe) said that he’s feeling better after missing Week 3, per Bowles.
INJURIES
- OG Peter Skoronski (illness) is doing more and feeling better but there is no update on his return, HC Mike Vrabel told reporters Wednesday.