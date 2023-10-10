NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Tuesday, Oct. 10

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
(NOTE: Teams listed in alphabetical order.)
INJURIES
- RB James Conner is expected to miss multiple weeks because of a knee injury he suffered in Sunday’s loss to the Bengals, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported, per sources.
SIGNINGS
- CB Josh Norman (practice squad)
INJURIES
- QB Deshaun Watson remains day to day with a rotator cuff contusion, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported, per sources. Watson didn't practice Monday but did do some throwing. His status for Week 6 remains TBD after missing Cleveland's Week 4 loss.
INJURIES
- WR Zay Jones (knee) is considered day to day, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported, per a source.
INJURIES
- RB De'Von Achane is expected to miss multiple weeks with a knee injury, NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero reported Tuesday, per sources. Achane could land on injured reserve and miss at least four games.
INJURIES
- WR Justin Jefferson will be placed on injured reserve with a hamstring injury, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported, per sources. Jefferson will miss at least four weeks.
INJURIES
- QB Daniel Jones said Tuesday that he was "feeling better" after suffering a neck injury in Week 5 and that "the goal" is play Week 6 against the Bills: "I'm gonna do everything I can to be out there."
INJURIES
- S Jeremy Reaves suffered a partially torn ACL in Washington's Week 5 loss and could miss the rest of the season, NFL Network Insider Mike Garafolo reported, per sources. Reaves is gathering more medical opinions before making a decision on his immediate future. Washington placed Reaves on injured reserve today.
- S Darrick Forrest (shoulder) has been placed on IR.
SIGNINGS
- LB De'Jon Harris signed from practice squad to active roster.
- S Terrell Burgess signed from practice squad to active roster.