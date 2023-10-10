News roundup

Presented By

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Tuesday, Oct. 10

Published: Oct 10, 2023 at 12:18 PM
NFLShield
Around the NFL Staff

NFL.com

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

(NOTE: Teams listed in alphabetical order.)

Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals
2023 · 1-4-0

INJURIES

  • RB James Conner is expected to miss multiple weeks because of a knee injury he suffered in Sunday’s loss to the Bengals, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported, per sources.
Buffalo Bills
Buffalo Bills
2023 · 3-2-0

SIGNINGS

Cleveland Browns
Cleveland Browns
2023 · 2-2-0

INJURIES

  • QB ﻿﻿Deshaun Watson﻿﻿ remains day to day with a rotator cuff contusion, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported, per sources. Watson didn't practice Monday but did do some throwing. His status for Week 6 remains TBD after missing Cleveland's Week 4 loss.
Jacksonville Jaguars
Jacksonville Jaguars
2023 · 3-2-0

INJURIES

  • WR Zay Jones (knee) is considered day to day, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported, per a source.
Miami Dolphins
Miami Dolphins
2023 · 4-1-0

INJURIES

  • RB ﻿De'Von Achane﻿ is expected to miss multiple weeks with a knee injury, NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero reported Tuesday, per sources. Achane could land on injured reserve and miss at least four games.
Minnesota Vikings
Minnesota Vikings
2023 · 1-4-0

INJURIES

New York Giants
New York Giants
2023 · 1-4-0

INJURIES

  • QB Daniel Jones said Tuesday that he was "feeling better" after suffering a neck injury in Week 5 and that "the goal" is play Week 6 against the Bills: "I'm gonna do everything I can to be out there."
Washington Commanders
Washington Commanders
2023 · 2-3-0

INJURIES

  • S Jeremy Reaves suffered a partially torn ACL in Washington's Week 5 loss and could miss the rest of the season, NFL Network Insider Mike Garafolo reported, per sources. Reaves is gathering more medical opinions before making a decision on his immediate future. Washington placed Reaves on injured reserve today.
  • S Darrick Forrest (shoulder) has been placed on IR.


SIGNINGS

Related Content

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Monday, Oct. 9

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

2023 NFL season, Week 5: Notable injuries, news from Sunday's games

Here are the injuries and news we're monitoring around the league on this Week 5 Sunday.
news

Injury roundup: Ravens WR Odell Beckham Jr. (ankle), OT Ronnie Stanley (knee/rest), CB Marlon Humphrey (foot) expected to play

Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (ankle), OT Ronnie Stanley (knee/rest) and CB Marlon Humphrey (foot) are all expected to play Sunday against the Steelers. 
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Saturday, Oct. 7

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Friday, Oct. 6

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Thursday, Oct. 5

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Wednesday, Oct. 4

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Tuesday, Oct. 3

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Monday, Oct. 2

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

2023 NFL season, Week 4: Notable injuries, news from Sunday's games

Here are the injuries and news we're monitoring around the league on this Week 4 Sunday.
news

Injury roundup: 49ers WR Deebo Samuel (ribs, knee) expected to play vs. Cardinals

San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel (ribs, knee) is expected to play for Sunday's game versus the Cardinals, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per sources. Running back Elijah Mitchell (knee) is not expected to play. 