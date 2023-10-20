Dan Campbell: Lions need RB Jahmyr Gibbs (hamstring) to take bulk of work vs. Ravens

The Detroit Lions' backfield remains banged up, but rookie Jahmyr Gibbs is set to return Sunday versus the Baltimore Ravens.
Head coach Dan Campbell said Friday that Gibbs is "gonna be a go" after missing the past two weeks due to a hamstring injury.
Gibbs was limited in practice on Wednesday and Thursday, but Campbell noted the rookie "looked pretty good yesterday."
Starter David Montgomery is expected to miss Sunday's tilt in Baltimore due to a rib injury, and fellow running back Craig Reynolds is dealing with hamstring and toe issues. Detroit has Devine Ozigbo and undrafted rookie Mohamed Ibrahim as possible practice-squad call-ups, but it's a thin group heading into Week 7.
With the injury issues, Campell suggested that not only would Gibbs play, but he'll likely take the bulk of the work Sunday.
"Certainly, I think he's going to need to take the load of (the work)," Campbell said. "We're just going to have to see where he's at. I'd like to say we want to be careful with him, but the reality of it is we need him. We'll go as far as he can take us here, trying to be as smart as we can, but he's gotta go. He's ready, he's ready."
In four games this season, Gibbs has rushed 39 times for 179 yards and added 14 catches for 70 yards. The No. 12 overall pick saw a season-high 17 carries in Week 3's win over Atlanta. In his three other tilts, Gibbs took no more than eight carries.
Lions fans and fantasy footballers have been clamoring to see more Gibbs this season. They're likely to get their wish Sunday in Baltimore.