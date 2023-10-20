Around the NFL

Giants QB Daniel Jones (neck) questionable to play vs. Commanders

Published: Oct 20, 2023 at 02:32 PM
Kevin Patra

New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones is officially listed as questionable to play Sunday against the Washington Commanders due to a lingering neck injury.

Coach Brian Daboll previously said that the signal-caller, who got in limited practice work throwing this week, was still not cleared for contact. Jones would start if cleared. It could be a stretch for the QB to return at this stage, but the club kept the door ajar Friday.

Jones missed the Week 6 loss to the Buffalo Bills after suffering the neck injury in Week 5 versus Miami.

If Jones isn't cleared before Sunday, ﻿Tyrod Taylor﻿ will make his second start of the season. Taylor went 24-of-36 passing for 200 yards and an 80.8 passer rating in Week 6's narrow defeat.

The Giants ruled out left tackle Andrew Thomas for the sixth straight week. Offensive linemen ﻿John Michael Schmitz﻿ and ﻿Matt Peart﻿ are also out. Offensive lineman ﻿Evan Neal﻿ and cornerback ﻿Adoree' Jackson﻿ were listed as questionable.

