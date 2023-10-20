Giants QB Daniel Jones (neck) questionable to play vs. Commanders

New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones is officially listed as questionable to play Sunday against the Washington Commanders due to a lingering neck injury.
Coach Brian Daboll previously said that the signal-caller, who got in limited practice work throwing this week, was still not cleared for contact. Jones would start if cleared. It could be a stretch for the QB to return at this stage, but the club kept the door ajar Friday.
Jones missed the Week 6 loss to the Buffalo Bills after suffering the neck injury in Week 5 versus Miami.
If Jones isn't cleared before Sunday, Tyrod Taylor will make his second start of the season. Taylor went 24-of-36 passing for 200 yards and an 80.8 passer rating in Week 6's narrow defeat.
The Giants ruled out left tackle Andrew Thomas for the sixth straight week. Offensive linemen John Michael Schmitz and Matt Peart are also out. Offensive lineman Evan Neal and cornerback Adoree' Jackson were listed as questionable.