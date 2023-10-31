NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Tuesday, Oct. 31

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
(NOTE: Teams listed in alphabetical order.)
TRADES
- QB Josh Dobbs is being traded to the Minnesota Vikings, NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero reported, per sources.
SIGNINGS
- RB Leonard Fournette has been signed to team's practice squad, the Bills announced. The signing was initially reported Monday.
ROSTER CUTS
- DT Kendal Vickers (practice squad)
TRADES
- DE Montez Sweat has been acquired via trade with the Washington Commanders, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported. Chicago is sending a 2024 second-round draft pick to Washington in the deal.
INJURIES
- OT Ty Nsekhe (biceps) placed on practice squad injured reserve.
SIGNINGS
- RB Kenyan Drake (practice squad)
- WR James Proche (practice squad)
- OT Geron Christian (practice squad)
ROSTER CUTS
- RB Nate McCrary (practice squad)
- RB Jordan Wilkins (practice squad)
INJURIES
- LT Tyron Smith (neck) is “more than likely” to play in Sunday's game against Philadelphia, owner Jerry Jones told 105.3 The Fan on Tuesday, per The Athletic's Jon Machota. Smith missed Week 8 due to a neck injury.
SIGNINGS
- S DeAndre Houston-Carson is being signed off Baltimore's practice squad, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reports, per Houston-Carson's agent.
SIGNINGS
- G Jack Anderson is being signed to the team's 53-man roster from their own practice squad, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per a source.
TRADES
- OL Ezra Cleveland is being acquired from the Vikings in exchange for a Day 3 draft pick, NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport, Tom Pelissero and Mike Garafolo reported.
TRADES
- QB Josh Dobbs is being acquired via trade with the Arizona Cardinals, NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero reported, per sources.
- OL Ezra Cleveland is being traded to the Jaguars in exchange for a Day 3 draft pick, NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport, Tom Pelissero and Mike Garafolo reported.
INJURIES
- QB Aaron Rodgers reiterated on Tuesday's Pat McAfee Show that his goal is to return this season after suffering a torn Achilles in Week 1. Rodgers said, via ESPN's Rich Cimini, that he is not jogging yet, but is walking normally and can put "legitimate" weight on to his surgically repaired leg, get on to his front foot and do calf raises. He underscored that he has a long way still to go and needs to be able to move well and take snaps from under center.
INJURIES
- QB Kenny Pickett (rib) said on Tuesday he is playing "for sure" on Thursday against the Titans.
SIGNINGS
- S Jalen Elliott (practice squad)
ROSTER CUTS
- LB David Perales (practice squad)
SIGNINGS
- LB Chance Campbell (practice squad)
- DB Shyheim Carter (practice squad)
TRADES
- DE Montez Sweat has been traded to the Chicago Bears, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported. Washington will receive a 2024 second-round draft pick from Chicago in exchange for Sweat.
- DE Chase Young is the subject of trade calls in Washington, per Rapoport.