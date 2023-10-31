News roundup

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Tuesday, Oct. 31

Published: Oct 31, 2023 at 01:09 PM Updated: Oct 30, 2023 at 05:54 PM
Around the NFL Staff

NFL.com

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

(NOTE: Teams listed in alphabetical order.)

Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals
2023 · 1-7-0

TRADES

  • QB Josh Dobbs is being traded to the Minnesota Vikings, NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero reported, per sources.
Buffalo Bills
Buffalo Bills
2023 · 5-3-0

SIGNINGS

  • RB Leonard Fournette has been signed to team's practice squad, the Bills announced. The signing was initially reported Monday.


Chicago Bears
Chicago Bears
2023 · 2-6-0

TRADES

  • DE Montez Sweat has been acquired via trade with the Washington Commanders, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported. Chicago is sending a 2024 second-round draft pick to Washington in the deal.
Cleveland Browns
Cleveland Browns
2023 · 4-3-0

INJURIES

  • OT Ty Nsekhe (biceps) placed on practice squad injured reserve.


Dallas Cowboys
Dallas Cowboys
2023 · 5-2-0

Houston Texans
Houston Texans
2023 · 3-4-0

SIGNINGS

  • S DeAndre Houston-Carson is being signed off Baltimore's practice squad, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reports, per Houston-Carson's agent.  
Indianapolis Colts
Indianapolis Colts
2023 · 3-5-0

SIGNINGS

  • G Jack Anderson is being signed to the team's 53-man roster from their own practice squad, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per a source.
Jacksonville Jaguars
Jacksonville Jaguars
2023 · 6-2-0

TRADES

  • OL ﻿Ezra Cleveland﻿ is being acquired from the Vikings in exchange for a Day 3 draft pick, NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport, Tom Pelissero and Mike Garafolo reported.


Minnesota Vikings
Minnesota Vikings
2023 · 4-4-0

TRADES

  • QB Josh Dobbs is being acquired via trade with the Arizona Cardinals, NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero reported, per sources.
  • OL ﻿﻿Ezra Cleveland﻿﻿ is being traded to the Jaguars in exchange for a Day 3 draft pick, NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport, Tom Pelissero and Mike Garafolo reported.
New York Jets
New York Jets
2023 · 4-3-0

INJURIES

  • QB ﻿﻿﻿Aaron Rodgers﻿﻿﻿ reiterated on Tuesday's Pat McAfee Show that his goal is to return this season after suffering a torn Achilles in Week 1. Rodgers said, via ESPN's Rich Cimini, that he is not jogging yet, but is walking normally and can put "legitimate" weight on to his surgically repaired leg, get on to his front foot and do calf raises. He underscored that he has a long way still to go and needs to be able to move well and take snaps from under center.



Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers
2023 · 4-3-0

INJURIES

  • QB ﻿Kenny Pickett﻿ (rib) said on Tuesday he is playing "for sure" on Thursday against the Titans.

Tennessee Titans
Tennessee Titans
2023 · 3-4-0

SIGNINGS

Washington Commanders
Washington Commanders
2023 · 3-5-0

TRADES

  • DE Montez Sweat has been traded to the Chicago Bears, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported. Washington will receive a 2024 second-round draft pick from Chicago in exchange for Sweat.
  • DE Chase Young is the subject of trade calls in Washington, per Rapoport.

