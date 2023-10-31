Around the NFL

Bears grant cornerback Jaylon Johnson permission to seek trade ahead of deadline

Published: Oct 31, 2023 at 06:32 AM
Bobby Kownack

Digital Content Producer

Jaylon Johnson would like a new home.

The Chicago Bears have given the cornerback permission to seek a trade ahead of Tuesday's trade deadline, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per sources.

Johnson is playing on the final year of his rookie contract and after days of discussions, Johnson's agent, Chris Ellison, received permission around midnight, Rapoport added. 

The trade deadline is at 4 p.m. ET.

The 24-year-old has 18 tackles, four passes defensed, a forced fumble and two interceptions through six games, one of which he took for a touchdown in Week 7 against the Raiders.

He's sporting by far the best defensive PFF grade (84.4) and coverage grade (85.8) of his career, improving on previous highs of 64.2 and 65.2, respectively.

Although he claimed earlier in October that his plans had been to stay in Chicago, he admitted anything can happen, and he declared following his first career pick-six that he deserves payment commensurate with his elevated play.

Given his output this season, it'll be tempting for a CB-needy contender to step up as the one to acquire and reward him. It would also behoove the 2-6 Bears to get something in return if previous discussions with Johnson suggest they might lose him anyway come March.

With Johnson's cards on the table, time will tell if he's in a new uniform come Sunday.

