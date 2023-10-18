Bears CB Jaylon Johnson 'not blind' to trade chatter 

Johnson knows his name will be mentioned in trade speculation (raises hand), but he's not looking to escape Chicago.

"I know what's going on," he said. "I know what is to be figured out and different things like that. At the end of the day, the Bears got to do what's best for them and I got to do what's best for me. Whatever happens with that happens. I'm not forcing anything. Like I've been saying from day one, I want to stay here. This is my first team, my home, I bought a house here, everything. All my plans were to stay in Chicago.

"At the end of the day, it's not about feelings. It's not about what I want or any of that. For me, it's just about continuing to go out there and put great film on tape. Whatever happens after that happens. But at the end of the day, nobody is exempt from being traded."