Rams QB Matthew Stafford (thumb) not expected to play vs. Packers; Brett Rypien to start 

Rypien relieved Stafford in the Rams' Week 8 loss to the Cowboys after the latter suffered a sprained UCL in his right thumb. Head coach Sean McVay announced Monday that Stafford, who did not practice this week, would be day to day. With a bye looming after Sunday, Los Angeles will give it a go for hopefully just one game sans Stafford.

Stafford's thrown for 2,070 yards, eight touchdowns and seven interceptions in eight games with the Rams. Though his statistics don't generally sing his praises, the veteran has had his old zip and touch on his passes. Thusly, it's a major loss for the Rams.

Rypien, who threw for 42 yards on 5-of-10 passing with no touchdowns or interceptions last week against the Cowboys, will make his first start since Week 15 of last season with the Denver Broncos. He prevailed that day against the Arizona Cardinals.

In a career that began as an undrafted free agent with the Denver Broncos in 2019, Rypien has compiled 820 passing yards, four touchdowns and eight interceptions in nine games. The 27-year-old is 2-1 as a starter, which isn't all that far off from his counterpart on Sunday, the 25-year-old Jordan Love, who's gone 2-6 as a starter.