Jets can adopt Brock Purdy plan with Zach Wilson; plus, Jessie Bates III's value and Miami's cheat code

It's not over.

Despite a season-ending injury to Aaron Rodgers that has the naysayers suggesting the New York Jets are cooked, Robert Saleh's squad can overcome the abrupt loss of a four-time MVP to snap the NFL's longest playoff drought.

I know that sentiment will draw some raised eyebrows from skeptics dismissing Zach Wilson's chances of guiding the Jets into the postseason tournament, but I truly believe this roster has the pieces in place to weather this healthy dose of early adversity. I know Saleh's on board.

"I don't know why people are trying to put an obituary onto our team name," the third-year Jets coach told reporters on Tuesday. "Aaron is an unbelievable piece to this whole thing and we love him, but I think there's 52 other guys in the locker room plus the 16 practice-squad guys that believe that we can do a hell of a lot of good things here.

"While the outside world can go ahead and write whatever story they want to write, there's still the true story being written in this building."

Wise words. The Jets' ability to succeed in the wake of Rodgers' injury begins with a necessary belief in their individual and collective talents, starting with this Sunday's challenging trip to Dallas. Saleh and his staff must hammer home the message to players that they are good enough to compete for a playoff spot without their QB1 -- IF they play the right way. As a team with a championship-caliber defense and a pair of potent running backs playing behind an offensive line built to maul and mash opponents, Gang Green can adopt a "bully ball" approach to chalk up wins with Wilson at the helm. In fact, it's a recipe that helped the Jets jump out to a fast start in 2022.