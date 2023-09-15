Why Jets are right to stick with Zach Wilson as new QB1 after losing Aaron Rodgers

1) The first, ironically, occurred when I was with the Jets, in 1999, when I was serving as director of pro personnel. The season prior, we made the AFC Championship Game with Vinny Testaverde, who played lights out. So there was a lot of excitement heading into the '99 campaign -- and then, like Rodgers, Testaverde injured his Achilles in the season-opener, which, in this case, was a loss to the Patriots. Testaverde was replaced by Rick Mirer, whom we acquired in August via trade, and Ray Lucas, a quarterback/special-teamer. Our department had done a lot of work scouting Mirer early in his career. At the time of the trade, he was the fourth quarterback in Green Bay's QB room, alongside Brett Favre, Matt Hasselbeck and Aaron Brooks. We knew we needed another backup option. In part because of the relationship between then-Jets head coach Bill Parcells and then-Packers GM Ron Wolf, we were able to get a deal done -- and avoid waiting for Mirer to clear waivers, had he been cut ahead the roster deadline -- with a move that benefited both teams. We finished the season 8-8.

2) The final two instances happened when I was with the New England Patriots. The first occurred during that famous 2001 campaign, when Tom Brady -- who, of course, was drafted in the sixth round in 2000 -- supplanted an injured Drew Bledsoe in Week 2 and took over the starting role in Week 3. Brady started out as a developmental player in 2000, and we made the conscious choice to keep him as our fourth QB on the 53-man roster that year -- the kind of move that was unheard of at the time -- because we saw something special in him and didn't want him to be available for other teams to sign. After taking an entire season to learn from Bledsoe and other veteran players, Brady helped that team win 11 games on the way to the franchise's first Super Bowl title, a victory over the St. Louis Rams.