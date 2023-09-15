Around the NFL

Jets QB Aaron Rodgers' Achilles surgery 'went great'; thanks everyone for 'love and prayers'

Published: Sep 14, 2023 at 09:17 PM
nfl-shield-1400x1000
Grant Gordon

Digital Content Editor

﻿Aaron Rodgers﻿ is officially on the mend.

The New York Jets quarterback and future Hall of Famer, who suffered a season-ending Achilles tear on the fourth snap of his first season with Gang Green, said his surgery on Wednesday "went great," via an Instagram story posted Thursday.

"Surgery went great yesterday," Rodgers wrote. "Thank you for all the love and prayers and support. And thanks to the [G.O.A.T.] Dr. ElAttrache and his staff for starting me on the road to recovery."

What's next for Rodgers, other than recovering, remains to be seen. However, head coach Robert Saleh has made it clear he doesn't think this is the end for Rodgers, 39, on the playing field and he hopes to have him around the team when he's able.

Rodgers, a much-ballyhooed offseason acquisition via trade with the Green Bay Packers, was injured on just the fourth offensive snap of Monday's game versus the Buffalo Bills.

In his absence, the Jets went to understudy Zach Wilson, who will do his best to take the reins for the Jets.

Rodgers took to Instagram on Wednesday, as well, vowing to "rise again."

After a successful surgery, it would seem he's started down that path.

