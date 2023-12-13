Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes regrets postgame reaction versus Bills, admits it was 'emotion talking'

The talk about the refs postgame deflected some of the attention away from Toney's blunder. The receiver has struggled this season, particularly with drops, and Sunday's penalty wiped out a potential game-winning play.

"All the receivers know I believe in them," Mahomes said when asked if he's checked in with Toney and his WRs this week. "That's just kind of how I roll. If you're in this locker room and I see how hard you work, I'm going to trust in you in big moments, and I'm going to give you chances to go out there and make plays. From everything I know, their mindset seems like it's in a good spot and they just want to go out there and continue to get better and better. I can see that by how hard they're working."

Mahomes' sideline reaction and fuming after the contest were out of character for a player who generally shoulders blame even when it resides elsewhere. The response to the call appeared to be a release of pent-up frustration after weeks of team inconsistencies.

Wednesday, Mahomes brushed off a question about the pressure of being the face of a franchise, noting he always strives to be a good role model.

"That's not necessarily pressure of being the franchise, that's just pressure of being a good person," he said. "I try to act in a way that I'm a good role model because I looked up to guys on this stage ever since I was a little kid running through the locker room. So I'm just trying to be a good person. Obviously I care, so my emotions were shown on the football field, which they've been shown in good ways, and, obviously, that wasn't a good way. But at the end of the day, I'm just trying to be the best person that I can be. The face of the franchise, NFL stuff, that's gonna come and go, but if I can show the person I am every single day and that sets an example, that's what I want to do when my career is over."