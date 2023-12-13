Patriots HC Bill Belichick deflects questions regarding future: 'I'm getting ready for Kansas City'

The Kansas City game, in itself, reflects the disappointment of 2023. New England was originally slated to face off with the defending Super Bowl champions in a Monday night affair, but because the Patriots have been such a tough watch this season, the game was flexed out of the prime-time slot into the standard 1 p.m. ET Sunday window.

Even after the Patriots scored an upset win over Pittsburgh on Thursday Night Football in Week 14, they still couldn't avoid disappointment Sunday, when Cincinnati's win over Indianapolis officially eliminated New England from playoff contention at the earliest point in a season since Belichick's first in Foxborough in 2000.

With 24 years under his belt, Belichick has spent a significant amount of time at the helm of the Patriots. Personnel missteps and hiring mistakes have sent New England plunging from the throne of the AFC East into the cellar, and after missing the playoffs in three of the last four seasons -- all played without Tom Brady -- a change might be in order.