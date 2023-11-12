Patriots owner Robert Kraft on 2-7 start to season: 'This isn't what we were expecting to happen this year'

"Very important. I think that's our objective," Kraft said in March of returning to the postseason. "... We want to get back to winning as best we can."

That certainly has not transpired thus far this season.

The Patriots brought Bill O'Brien back as offensive coordinator with the hope that would get Jones back to the success he saw as a rookie, but New England entered Sunday's game averaging 15 points per game (31st in the NFL and the fewest by a Pats team since 1993, per NFL Research). Jones has continued to regress, as well. His 80.2 passer rating stands as the worst of his three-year career, while his completion percentage (64.8), passing yards per game (206.8) and yards per attempt (6.1) would also all be career lows.

As the losses have mounted, the future of Belichick on the sideline has become a prominent topic in New England -- something impossible to imagine just a few years ago.

Belichick was asked on Nov. 6 if he believed he was coaching for his job, to which Belichick responded, "I'm going to control what I can control and get ready for the Colts."

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Sunday morning that Kraft is not inclined to fire Belichick during the season.

Kraft told Eisen on Sunday that he hopes their game against the Colts in front of an international audience provides the Patriots the opportunity for a reset, stressing how important success in the International Series means to him.