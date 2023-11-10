2023 NFL season, Week 10: Three things to watch for in Colts-Patriots in Germany

WHERE: Frankfurt Stadium | Frankfurt, Germany

WHEN: 9:30 a.m. ET | NFL Network, NFL+





Guten tag! There is another game overseas, and for the second time ever, it will be in Frankfurt.





The Indianapolis Colts are coming off a win against the Carolina Panthers and quarterback Garner Minshew will get his his second international start as he looks to get Indy back to .500.





The New England Patriots are trying to find a way to get back on track after another crushing loss, this time against the Washington Commanders, in Week 9. Mac Jones is running out of chances to show that he can lift this offense up.





Here are three things to watch for when the Colts face off against the Patriots in Frankfurt, Germany:



