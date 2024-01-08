Around the NFL

Commanders secure No. 2 overall pick in 2024 NFL Draft with loss to Cowboys

Jan 07, 2024
The first two picks in the 2024 NFL Draft have been determined.

The Washington Commanders will hold the No. 2 pick in this April's draft after their 38-10 loss to the Dallas Cowboys.

The Chicago Bears had already secured the top pick of the draft for the second year in a row, after the Panthers, who had traded the pick to the Bears last spring, lost their Week 17 matchup to confirm they'd finish with the worst record in the league this year.

After Sunday's defeat, the Commanders finished with a 4-13 record, same as the New England Patriots and the Arizona Cardinals. But due to strength of schedule tiebreakers and the results of Sunday's other games, the Commanders will finish in front of both teams in the draft order.

The Commanders selected pass rusher Chase Young, who was traded on Oct. 31, the last time they held the No. 2 overall pick of the NFL Draft.

