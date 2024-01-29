Chargers expected to hire Ravens director of player personnel Joe Hortiz as new general manager

The Los Angeles Chargers are expected to hire Ravens director of player personnel Joe Hortiz as their next general manager, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Monday. Rapoport added the sides are just working out final details.

Hortiz has spent the last 26 years with the Ravens, rising through the ranks of low-level scout all the way to his current position, which he has held since 2019. Hortiz received a firsthand education in building championship-caliber rosters under both former Ravens general manager and Pro Football Hall of Famer Ozzie Newsome, and his successor, current Ravens GM Eric DeCosta, serving on a personnel staff that has produced two Super Bowl champions (2000 and 2012) and seven AFC North titles since 2003.

He'll head west to repair a Chargers roster that already includes notable talent at quarterback (Justin Herbert), safety (Derwin James), tackle (Rashawn Slater) and receiver (Keenan Allen and Mike Williams), among others. Los Angeles has holes to fill, especially after finishing 28th in total defense in 2023, but is looking to turn the page toward a brighter future with a new regime led by Hortiz and head coach Jim Harbaugh, whom the Chargers plucked from the University of Michigan.

Outside of the defense, Hortiz will need to supply Herbert with ample weapons, especially as Allen enters the final year of a four-year, $45 million extension. Running back Austin Ekeler's future is also uncertain following a prolonged dispute with Los Angeles' former front office, which led to an adjusted one-year deal on which Ekeler played in 2023.