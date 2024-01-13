Chargers, Raiders have interest in Jim Harbaugh; Maxx Crosby in full support of Antonio Pierce

The Raiders, who fired Josh McDaniels and Dave Ziegler on Oct. 31, are scheduled to wrap up their initial round of GM interviews Saturday with their interim GM Champ Kelly. But they haven't interviewed head-coaching candidates yet. Sources say they are strongly considering keeping Pierce, who went 5-4 as interim coach and has the public backing of players.

Pierce is scheduled to interview this weekend for the Titans job, as well. Shortly after news of the Tennessee interview broke on social media, Crosby tweeted: "#HireAP."

Inside the Raiders' extended family -- including fans and ex-players -- sources say there have emerged a Harbaugh camp and a Pierce camp, with the locker room publicly united behind its interim coach. Crosby, one of the respected leaders and sounding boards for Mark Davis, has been through rebuilds in the past, doesn't want to go through another one again and believes Pierce has earned the right to continue building upon the culture and energy he built in Las Vegas this season. (Crosby, who is under contract through 2026, will likely address the issue soon on his podcast, The Rush with Maxx Crosby.)

Harbaugh recently retained agent Don Yee, who also represents NFL legend, Michigan alumnus and pending Raiders minority owner Tom Brady -- another sign Harbaugh is serious about returning to pro football.

Sources told NFL.com last month that Harbaugh, who is under contract with Michigan through 2026, received a 10-year, $125 million contract offer from the school that would make him one of college football's highest-paid coaches, but also would require him not to accept an NFL job for the 2024 season. If he does leave for the NFL, Harbaugh wouldn't come cheap, with salaries for some top coaches now exceeding $17 million per year.