Jim Harbaugh on possible leap to NFL after Michigan's national title win: 'I just want to enjoy this'

"I just want to enjoy this," Harbaugh said via The Associated Press. "I just want to enjoy this. I hope you give me that. Can a guy have that? Does it always have to be what's next, what's the future?

"Like I said the other day, I hope to have a future. I hope there's a tomorrow, a day after tomorrow, a next week, a next month, a next year."

That's not a "no," folks.

Harbaugh is expected to be a hot coaching candidate this cycle after getting interviews two years ago with Minnesota and Denver last season before ultimately returning to Michigan.

Over the weekend, NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero reported that multiple NFL teams have been making calls regarding a possible pursuit of Harbaugh. The Michigan coach also recently retained agent Don Yee -- famously Tom Brady's agent -- viewed as a sign of a potential return to the NFL.

Michigan's national title under Harbaugh wasn't without controversy. The coach served a school-imposed, three-game suspension to start the season for the alleged recruiting violations during the COVID-19 pandemic. He also was suspended for the last three regular-season games for violating the Big Ten sportsmanship policy in connection with the Connor Stalions alleged sign-stealing scheme.

"We stood strong and tall because we knew we were innocent," Harbaugh said of the investigations. "It went exactly how we wanted it to go. It went exactly how we wanted it to go."

The investigations into his undefeated program could incentivize Harbaugh to return to the NFL. However, Rapoport and Pelissero reported in October that the NFL is unlikely to be a safe harbor for Harbaugh and could enforce some or all of any discipline imposed by the NCAA.