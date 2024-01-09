Around the NFL

Jim Harbaugh on possible leap to NFL after Michigan's national title win: 'I just want to enjoy this'

Published: Jan 09, 2024 at 08:12 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

Michigan's 34-13 victory on Monday night over Washington sealed a 15-0 season for the Wolverines, delivering the university's first national title since 1997. Following the "Who's got it better than us?" howls from the podium, questions immediately turned to Jim Harbaugh's future.

The former San Francisco 49ers head coach, who led Michigan the past nine seasons, including trips to the College Football Playoff each of the past three seasons following back-to-back-to-back wins over rival Ohio State, was asked Monday night about the potential of jumping back to the NFL.

Related Links

"I just want to enjoy this," Harbaugh said via The Associated Press. "I just want to enjoy this. I hope you give me that. Can a guy have that? Does it always have to be what's next, what's the future?

"Like I said the other day, I hope to have a future. I hope there's a tomorrow, a day after tomorrow, a next week, a next month, a next year."

That's not a "no," folks.

Harbaugh is expected to be a hot coaching candidate this cycle after getting interviews two years ago with Minnesota and Denver last season before ultimately returning to Michigan.

Over the weekend, NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero reported that multiple NFL teams have been making calls regarding a possible pursuit of Harbaugh. The Michigan coach also recently retained agent Don Yee -- famously Tom Brady's agent -- viewed as a sign of a potential return to the NFL.

Michigan's national title under Harbaugh wasn't without controversy. The coach served a school-imposed, three-game suspension to start the season for the alleged recruiting violations during the COVID-19 pandemic. He also was suspended for the last three regular-season games for violating the Big Ten sportsmanship policy in connection with the Connor Stalions alleged sign-stealing scheme.

"We stood strong and tall because we knew we were innocent," Harbaugh said of the investigations. "It went exactly how we wanted it to go. It went exactly how we wanted it to go."

The investigations into his undefeated program could incentivize Harbaugh to return to the NFL. However, Rapoport and Pelissero reported in October that the NFL is unlikely to be a safe harbor for Harbaugh and could enforce some or all of any discipline imposed by the NCAA.

Despite the allegations, Harbaugh's ability to turn around programs, including at the pro-level, will spur interest from NFL clubs. Harbaugh is a winner whose players love him. Despite his quirks, those attributes will make him one of the top coaching candidates this season.

Related Content

news

Colts WR Michael Pittman Jr. not anti-franchise tag as free agency looms

Colts wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. is slated for free agency this offseason -- unless Indy uses the franchise tag. Pittman discussed that possibility on Monday.
news

Dolphins' Mike McDaniel: 'Zero people' are concerned with WR Tyreek Hill's recent drops

There might be some consternation in Miami after the Dolphins lost three of their last five to drop the AFC East crown that seemed theirs for much of the season, but the team is not concerned with the amount of drop Tyreek Hill has had during the season.
news

Jaguars fire defensive coordinator Mike Caldwell, his staff after two seasons

The Jacksonville Jaguars have fired defensive coordinator Mike Caldwell and his staff, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.
news

Jets WR Garrett Wilson on 2023: 'What happened this season can't happen again'

Jets head coach Robert Saleh said Monday he does not anticipate drastic changes, while standout receiver Garrett Wilson opined that "what happened this season can't happen again."
news

Wink Martindale resigns as Giants defensive coordinator after two seasons

New York Giants defensive coordinator Wink Martindale has resigned from his position after two years with the Giants, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Monday afternoon.
news

Seahawks coach Pete Carroll plans to return in 2024: 'I'm not worn out. I'm not tired'

Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll affirmed his desire to return in 2024 for what would be his 15th season at the helm.
news

Saints HC Dennis Allen expects to return for 2024 season, says no 'fracture' in locker room

After a trying season that ended with a strong finish, Dennis Allen's job as head coach of the New Orleans Saints appears to be safe.
news

Bears QB Justin Fields has 'no regrets' entering uncertain offseason: 'I gave it my all'

The Bears' 17-9 loss to division rival Green Bay on Sunday ends a 7-10 season with all eyes in Chicago turning to the future of Justin Fields. "That decision is not in my hands," Fields said Sunday. "All I can control is what I did do. I gave it my all. Whether it's here or not, I have no regrets."
news

NFL coaching, GM tracker: Latest news, interviews, developments in 2024 hiring cycle

NFL.com is tracking all of the latest news, interviews and developments concerning coach and GM vacancies around the league as the 2024 hiring cycle kicks into gear.
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Monday, Jan. 8

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

Commanders hiring ex-NBA executive, architect of Warriors dynasty, Bob Myers, ex-Vikings GM Rick Spielman

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported on Monday that the Commanders have hired former two-time NBA Executive of the Year Bob Myers to help run the franchise. The club also added former longtime Minnesota Vikings general manager Rick Spielman.