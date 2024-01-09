Raiders QB Jimmy Garoppolo on his future after 'weird' season: 'I just want to get back to playing' 

Around the NFL

The Las Vegas Raiders' midseason reboot, firing head coach Josh McDaniels and general manager Dave Ziegler, included sidelining starting QB Jimmy Garoppolo, which puts his future in question just six starts into a three-year, $72.75 million contract.

"I just want to get back to playing, honestly," Garoppolo told reporters on Monday, via ESPN. "That's why I play this game. ... I love to win. Honestly, what I think I'm here for is just to go out there and get wins. As a football player, it's something you've got to embrace. Not everyone wants that. Some people just want statistics and things like that. I really just want to go out there and win. I really enjoy doing it. That's what we're here for."

Garoppolo inked a contract in Vegas this offseason to reunite with McDaniels. The pact got off to an ominous start with a delayed introductory press conference as the sides worked out details due to the QB's surgically repaired foot.

He started six games through eight weeks, missing two due to injury. When Antonio Pierce took the reins as interim HC, he stuck with rookie Aidan O'Connell for the balance of the season. Jimmy G did get into Sunday's season-ending win over Denver for one three-and-out series in which he went 0-1 passing. Playing in the finale would seem to indicate the QB should be healthy enough to pass a physical, which could help allow the Raiders to move on should they choose to do so.

Given his contract and injury history, finding a trade partner for Garoppolo seems unlikely. It would cost the Raiders $28.318 million to cut him outright in 2024. If he's designated a June 1 release, Vegas can spread the cap hit over two seasons, costing them $15.517 million on the 2024 cap and roughly $13 million in 2025 -- not obscene numbers to deal with, particularly if the Raiders stay young at QB.

Garoppolo's future will likely depend on who the Raiders ultimately hire as their new GM and coach.

"I'm pretty open," Garoppolo said. "A lot of things are out of my control. I've been in situations like that before, so I've learned, just got to roll with the punches a little bit and whatever happens, I think it all happens for a reason. Just got to make the best of your situation. That's a big part of this whole NFL thing is you're going to be dealt the cards you're dealt, and you've just got to make the best of it.

"I know the player I am and where I stand in this league ... if you don't believe in yourself, no one will. So that's a big part of it. But yeah, just let the chips fall where they may. I've just got to get on the field and start competing again. That's when stuff gets easy. ... It was a weird year, don't get me wrong, but I loved every minute of it."

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Tuesday, Jan. 9

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

'Hard Knocks' shows Dolphins HC Mike McDaniel rallying team after loss to Bills cost Miami No. 2 seed

The Miami Dolphins fell to the Buffalo Bills on Sunday night, and in the eighth episode of HBO's Hard Knocks: In Season with the Miami Dolphins, head coach Mike McDaniel took time to rally his team as they head into the playoffs.
news

Colts WR Michael Pittman Jr. not anti-franchise tag as free agency looms

Colts wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. is slated for free agency this offseason -- unless Indy uses the franchise tag. Pittman discussed that possibility on Monday.
news

Jim Harbaugh on possible leap to NFL after Michigan's national title win: 'I just want to enjoy this'

Michigan's 34-13 victory Monday night over Washington sealed a 15-0 season for the Wolverines, delivering the university's first national title since 1997, and questions immediately turned to Jim Harbaugh's future. "I just want to enjoy this," Harbaugh said. 
news

Dolphins' Mike McDaniel: 'Zero people' are concerned with WR Tyreek Hill's recent drops

There might be some consternation in Miami after the Dolphins lost three of their last five to drop the AFC East crown that seemed theirs for much of the season, but the team is not concerned with the amount of drop Tyreek Hill has had during the season.
news

Jaguars fire defensive coordinator Mike Caldwell, his staff after two seasons

The Jacksonville Jaguars have fired defensive coordinator Mike Caldwell and his staff, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.
news

Jets WR Garrett Wilson on 2023: 'What happened this season can't happen again'

Jets head coach Robert Saleh said Monday he does not anticipate drastic changes, while standout receiver Garrett Wilson opined that "what happened this season can't happen again."
news

Wink Martindale resigns as Giants defensive coordinator after two seasons

New York Giants defensive coordinator Wink Martindale has resigned from his position after two years with the Giants, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Monday afternoon.
news

Seahawks coach Pete Carroll plans to return in 2024: 'I'm not worn out. I'm not tired'

Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll affirmed his desire to return in 2024 for what would be his 15th season at the helm.
news

Saints HC Dennis Allen expects to return for 2024 season, says no 'fracture' in locker room

After a trying season that ended with a strong finish, Dennis Allen's job as head coach of the New Orleans Saints appears to be safe.
news

Bears QB Justin Fields has 'no regrets' entering uncertain offseason: 'I gave it my all'

The Bears' 17-9 loss to division rival Green Bay on Sunday ends a 7-10 season with all eyes in Chicago turning to the future of Justin Fields. "That decision is not in my hands," Fields said Sunday. "All I can control is what I did do. I gave it my all. Whether it's here or not, I have no regrets."