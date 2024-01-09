Raiders QB Jimmy Garoppolo on his future after 'weird' season: 'I just want to get back to playing' 

The Las Vegas Raiders' midseason reboot, firing head coach Josh McDaniels and general manager Dave Ziegler, included sidelining starting QB Jimmy Garoppolo, which puts his future in question just six starts into a three-year, $72.75 million contract.
"I just want to get back to playing, honestly," Garoppolo told reporters on Monday, via ESPN. "That's why I play this game. ... I love to win. Honestly, what I think I'm here for is just to go out there and get wins. As a football player, it's something you've got to embrace. Not everyone wants that. Some people just want statistics and things like that. I really just want to go out there and win. I really enjoy doing it. That's what we're here for."
Garoppolo inked a contract in Vegas this offseason to reunite with McDaniels. The pact got off to an ominous start with a delayed introductory press conference as the sides worked out details due to the QB's surgically repaired foot.
He started six games through eight weeks, missing two due to injury. When Antonio Pierce took the reins as interim HC, he stuck with rookie Aidan O'Connell for the balance of the season. Jimmy G did get into Sunday's season-ending win over Denver for one three-and-out series in which he went 0-1 passing. Playing in the finale would seem to indicate the QB should be healthy enough to pass a physical, which could help allow the Raiders to move on should they choose to do so.
Given his contract and injury history, finding a trade partner for Garoppolo seems unlikely. It would cost the Raiders $28.318 million to cut him outright in 2024. If he's designated a June 1 release, Vegas can spread the cap hit over two seasons, costing them $15.517 million on the 2024 cap and roughly $13 million in 2025 -- not obscene numbers to deal with, particularly if the Raiders stay young at QB.
Garoppolo's future will likely depend on who the Raiders ultimately hire as their new GM and coach.
"I'm pretty open," Garoppolo said. "A lot of things are out of my control. I've been in situations like that before, so I've learned, just got to roll with the punches a little bit and whatever happens, I think it all happens for a reason. Just got to make the best of your situation. That's a big part of this whole NFL thing is you're going to be dealt the cards you're dealt, and you've just got to make the best of it.
"I know the player I am and where I stand in this league ... if you don't believe in yourself, no one will. So that's a big part of it. But yeah, just let the chips fall where they may. I've just got to get on the field and start competing again. That's when stuff gets easy. ... It was a weird year, don't get me wrong, but I loved every minute of it."