Raiders QB Jimmy Garoppolo on his future after 'weird' season: 'I just want to get back to playing' 

He started six games through eight weeks, missing two due to injury. When Antonio Pierce took the reins as interim HC, he stuck with rookie Aidan O'Connell for the balance of the season. Jimmy G did get into Sunday's season-ending win over Denver for one three-and-out series in which he went 0-1 passing. Playing in the finale would seem to indicate the QB should be healthy enough to pass a physical, which could help allow the Raiders to move on should they choose to do so.

Given his contract and injury history, finding a trade partner for Garoppolo seems unlikely. It would cost the Raiders $28.318 million to cut him outright in 2024. If he's designated a June 1 release, Vegas can spread the cap hit over two seasons, costing them $15.517 million on the 2024 cap and roughly $13 million in 2025 -- not obscene numbers to deal with, particularly if the Raiders stay young at QB.

Garoppolo's future will likely depend on who the Raiders ultimately hire as their new GM and coach.

"I'm pretty open," Garoppolo said. "A lot of things are out of my control. I've been in situations like that before, so I've learned, just got to roll with the punches a little bit and whatever happens, I think it all happens for a reason. Just got to make the best of your situation. That's a big part of this whole NFL thing is you're going to be dealt the cards you're dealt, and you've just got to make the best of it.