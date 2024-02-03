 Skip to main content
Kliff Kingsbury withdraws from Raiders OC consideration after contract talks break down

Published: Feb 03, 2024 at 01:40 PM
In a surprising development, the Raiders' presumptive offensive coordinator hire is no longer in line to take the job.

Kliff Kingsbury has taken himself out of consideration for the Las Vegas OC position, NFL Network's Peter Schrager reported on Saturday.

It had been reported earlier in the week that the former Cardinals head coach was expected to be hired to the role, but according to Schrager, contract negotiations fell apart in the last 24 hours, leading to a change of heart for Kingsbury, who informed multiple members of the Raiders organization about his decision on Friday.

Now, the Raiders will have to look in another direction to find the man to run their offense under head coach Antonio Pierce.

Kingsbury was set to make his return to the NFL after a year away, having spent the 2023 season working as an offensive analyst and quarterbacks coach for USC. Before that Kingsbury was the HC in Arizona for four years, leading the Cardinals to a 28-37 record.

This doesn't necessarily take Kingsbury out of the NFL conversation for the 2024 season, as he is still in play for other jobs, NFL Network Insider Mike Garafolo reported, including the Commanders' OC role.

Before committing to Kingsbury, the Raiders had scheduled interviews with former Bears offensive coordinator Luke Getsy and Steelers quarterbacks coach Mike Sullivan, neither of whom have taken other positions in the meantime. Whether these candidates will be considered again or another name will emerge is yet to be seen.

