 Skip to main content
Advertising

Around the NFL

Eagles WR A.J. Brown backs retaining Nick Sirianni: 'My confidence has definitely not wavered'

Published: Feb 01, 2024 at 10:21 AM
Headshot_Author_Nick-shook_1400x1000
Nick Shook

Around The NFL Writer

A.J. Brown has had time to rest, reflect and recalibrate since his team's unceremonious postseason exit three weeks ago.

In that period, his team parted ways with its defensive and offensive coordinators, hired replacements and did all of this only after first deciding that proceeding with coach Nick Sirianni was the right move in 2024.

Brown agrees, even after the Eagles fell apart worse than the Bluesmobile at the end of the 1980 film "The Blues Brothers."

"We wouldn't be where we are if it wasn't for him," Brown said in an interview with the Philadelphia Inquirer. "He's a great teacher, great coach, great person. Me, I don't have any doubt. I don't think the team has any doubt. I think it was just Philly media, fans, or whatever, they just have the question because it didn't end the way we all would like. But sometimes you go through adversity. Sometimes some stuff is just not meant for you at that right time and you've just got to weather that storm.

"You can't let your confidence waver, either. I haven't seen his confidence waver. My confidence has definitely not wavered."

Related Links

The confidence of countless Eagles fans certainly wavered during Philadelphia's 1-6 finish to the 2023 season, especially after a blowout playoff loss to a Buccaneers team that the Eagles had blasted in their earlier regular-season meeting. Some fans even saw the result coming, bringing "Fire Sirianni" signs to the playoff game in Tampa.

It was a tough way to go out. And yes, some folks had to pay for Philadelphia's de-evolution from an advanced cyborg into a jalopy in the team's final seven games. That's why Sean Desai, Matt Patricia and Brian Johnson were all let go, which didn't surprise Brown.

"Unfortunately, when things don't go as planned or something don't go well, somebody has to be the bad guy," Brown said of Johnson's exit. "And I think that is kind of what happened. So somebody had to go. It's part of this league. It's part of the business. But I didn't really have a reaction either way, because I'm not just attached to who's in the OC position, because most importantly, we play football. It's still football at the end of the day and we've got to go out and execute the plays. I'm not too attached on who's in that seat."

Speaking of seats, Brown didn't even have one on the team's flight to Tampa for that playoff game. He stayed behind due to a knee injury suffered in Week 18 that prevented him from playing against the Buccaneers.

"It was just a tough blow," he said. "I wish I could have been there. I wish I could have played. I wish I could have been there, most importantly. I couldn't. I couldn't travel because of the swelling and stuff, just to give myself a chance to play the next round in a week. But it was tough."

Now, he's aiming to get right for 2024, a season that will be incredibly pivotal for all members of the Eagles. After succumbing to the incessant downpour of adversity in 2023, they can't afford to let it happen again.

Related Content

news

Dolphins interviewing Rams asst. Chris Shula, grandson of Don Shula, for defensive coordinator job

The Dolphins are interviewing Chris Shula, grandson of legendary Hall of Fame head coach Don Shula, for their defensive coordinator opening on Thursday, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported.
news

Titans expected to hire Ravens defensive backs coach Dennard Wilson as defensive coordinator

The Titans are expected to hire Ravens defensive backs coach Dennard Wilson as their next defensive coordinator, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported on Wednesday, per sources.
news

Chargers WR Quentin Johnston feels like he's 'due for a breakout' in 2024

After disappointing throughout his rookie year, Chargers wide receiver Quentin Johnston believes he has better days ahead -- especially in the wake of Jim Harbaugh's hiring as Los Angeles' head coach.
news

Micah Parsons hopes Cowboys acquire players they're missing: 'We didn't do that this year'

Micah Parsons heard Jerry Jones' promises on Tuesday to go all in for 2024, and on Wednesday he admitted the Dallas Cowboys were a few players short in this season's championship pursuit.
news

Packers hire Boston College head coach Jeff Hafley as next defensive coordinator

The Green Bay Packers are hiring Boston College head coach Jeff Hafley as their next defensive coordinator, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported, per sources.
news

Seahawks hire Ravens DC Mike Macdonald as new head coach

The Seattle Seahawks are expected to hire Baltimore Ravens defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald as their next head coach, NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero reported on Wednesday.
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Wednesday, Jan. 31

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

Lions WR Josh Reynolds on critical drops in loss to 49ers: '(Expletive) happens, man'

Lions wide receiver Josh Reynolds faced the music this week after dropping to passes in a pair key situations in Sunday's NFC Championship Game loss to the 49ers. 
news

Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes: Kicker Justin Tucker trying to 'get under our skin' with pregame setup

Baltimore Ravens kicker Justin Tucker dismissed the pregame scuttlebutt with Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce ahead of the AFC Championship Game. Mahomes, however, has a different view saying Tucker "does that to get under our skin."
news

Duke Tobin says Bengals 'want Tee Higgins back' but 'we'll see what happens' 

During last year's NFL Scouting Combine, Cincinnati Bengals director of player personnel, Duke Tobin, declared teams should "go find your own" Tee Higgins. A year later, he could be preparing to find his own Higgins replacement.
news

Texans OC Bobby Slowik, QBs coach Jerrod Johnson staying in Houston after taking interviews

Houston Texans offensive coordinator Bobby Slowik and quarterbacks coach Jerrod Johnson are staying with the team for the 2024 season, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported on Tuesday, per sources.