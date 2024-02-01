Eagles WR A.J. Brown backs retaining Nick Sirianni: 'My confidence has definitely not wavered'

The confidence of countless Eagles fans certainly wavered during Philadelphia's 1-6 finish to the 2023 season, especially after a blowout playoff loss to a Buccaneers team that the Eagles had blasted in their earlier regular-season meeting. Some fans even saw the result coming, bringing "Fire Sirianni" signs to the playoff game in Tampa.

It was a tough way to go out. And yes, some folks had to pay for Philadelphia's de-evolution from an advanced cyborg into a jalopy in the team's final seven games. That's why Sean Desai, Matt Patricia and Brian Johnson were all let go, which didn't surprise Brown.

"Unfortunately, when things don't go as planned or something don't go well, somebody has to be the bad guy," Brown said of Johnson's exit. "And I think that is kind of what happened. So somebody had to go. It's part of this league. It's part of the business. But I didn't really have a reaction either way, because I'm not just attached to who's in the OC position, because most importantly, we play football. It's still football at the end of the day and we've got to go out and execute the plays. I'm not too attached on who's in that seat."

Speaking of seats, Brown didn't even have one on the team's flight to Tampa for that playoff game. He stayed behind due to a knee injury suffered in Week 18 that prevented him from playing against the Buccaneers.

"It was just a tough blow," he said. "I wish I could have been there. I wish I could have played. I wish I could have been there, most importantly. I couldn't. I couldn't travel because of the swelling and stuff, just to give myself a chance to play the next round in a week. But it was tough."