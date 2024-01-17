Players offer support for Nick Sirianni as Eagles conduct exit interviews

Eagles players voiced their support for Sirianni before departing the team facility for the offseason Wednesday.

"Come on man, what is there to talk about?" Cox said Wednesday, via WPVI's Mark Meany. "This man, he's a winner, he's a winning head coach. Did we have some bumps this year, yeah, but every team, every organization, everybody goes through it. But we don't look at firing a man who obviously has won 10-plus games two years in a row, that's took this organization to three playoff appearances three years in a row. That's a respect.

"Coach is, he's a good leader for this team, he does a really good job. Did we come up short? Yeah. Did things happen this year? Yeah. But I don't discuss about firing a man, this man got a family, I don't discuss about anything about that."

Eagles tackle Jordan Mailata was similarly supportive of Sirianni and seemingly flabbergasted by the notion the Eagles might fire Sirianni a year after he'd led them to the game's greatest stage.

"He took us to the Super Bowl, playoffs three straight years… that has to mean something," Mailata said, via NBC Sports Philadelphia's Ashlyn Sullivan. "I love that he is my coach."

This wouldn't be a topic if the Eagles didn't flat out fall apart late in the season. By the time they reached the playoffs, they resembled a cellar-dweller, not a reigning conference champion. But a journey to a Super Bowl can be taxing on a team, and sometimes, an offseason reset, and some staff changes, are all that's needed to get things right.