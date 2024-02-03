Cowboys LB Micah Parsons hopes Commanders appreciate Dan Quinn's 'greatness': 'Take care of my guy'

Parsons has flourished under Quinn's system, winning Rookie of the Year honors in 2021 and propelling himself into a Defensive Player of the Year candidate in Years 2 and 3. The 24-year-old has hit or surpassed the 13-sack mark in each of his first three seasons, all of which were with Quinn as his coordinator. He's coming off another stellar season having led the NFL with 99 total QB pressures, per Next Gen Stats.

Dallas' 2023 campaign ended in a defensive disaster after its third straight 12-win season. The Cowboys gave up a season-high 48 points to the seventh-seeded Green Bay Packers on Super Wild Card Weekend, ensuring the storied franchise wouldn't make it past the Divisional Round for a 28th straight season.

Owner Jerry Jones expressed the frustration of Cowboys fans this past week, saying Dallas is going "all in" on the 2024 season. Parsons hopes that's the case, but he will be preparing to make amends for a disappointing season without the only defensive coordinator he's played for in the NFL.

Parsons recently joked that Quinn "might take me with him" if the DC was to go elsewhere, but a day after it was learned his worst fears were indeed a reality, the three-time Pro Bowler is appreciating his former coach.