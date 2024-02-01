Micah Parsons hopes Cowboys acquire players they're missing: 'We didn't do that this year'

The past several years have certainly seemed to be of the all-in variety for Dallas, but the team has nonetheless plateaued at 12 wins and earlier-than-anticipated playoff exits.

Such was the case again for the 2023 Cowboys, who won a dozen contests for the third straight year, captured the NFC East and finished as the conference's No. 2 seed, only to fall at home for the first time since Week 1 of 2022, in the process allowing the Packers to become the first seventh-seeded squad to advance past Super Wild Card Weekend under the current postseason format.

Dallas had no answers against Green Bay in any phase, at one point trailing in the fourth quarter by 32 points before staging a comeback to mask some of the ugliness with a 48-32 final score.