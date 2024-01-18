Mike McCarthy 'confident' in direction of Cowboys: 'I know how to win'

The Cowboys have finished the regular season with a 12-5 record each of the past three seasons under McCarthy, winning the division twice in that span and making the playoffs all three times. But McCarthy has led the Cowboys to victory only once in their four postseason games with him as coach, including two home losses at AT&T Stadium, in spite of the team entering this postseason with a 16-game home win streak.

"We have established a championship program," McCarthy said when asked what his message to fans is following this latest postseason loss, "it's just not the world championship yet."

McCarthy continued that fans "should be frustrated" and "disappointed in our performance." But he also said that the Cowboys' strong regular-season success the past three years is an indication that the team is on the right track.

"We know how to win," McCarthy said. "We know how to train to win. We have the right people. But we have not crossed the threshold of winning playoff games, and it's extremely disappointing to be sitting here talking about it.

"But I know how to win, and we will get over that threshold. I have total confidence in that, and that's why I'm standing here today."

Although McCarthy steered the conversation more toward the team, he did admit that the Cowboys' playoff loss and subsequent speculation about his job status have been trying.

"To say it's not emotional … of course it is," he said. "That's being Captain Obvious. … The personal part of it is a challenge."

McCarthy, 60, has one year remaining on his deal, expiring after the 2024 season. He was asked whether there might be complications related to him in essence being a lame-duck coach next season if he's not extended and if it could undermine his authority. Although McCarthy refused to comment on his contract status, he said he liked "where we are as far as moving forward," adding, "I'm very confident in where I am."

Without getting into specifics, McCarthy hinted at changes to the team this offseason. He also acknowledged that they might need to find a replacement for defensive coordinator Dan Quinn, who is receiving head-coaching interviews with other teams.

"We're always going to adjust, whether it's staff, staff responsibilities, players, player responsibilities -- all of those things," McCarthy said. "Change is part of that adjustment. How big of a change you need to make. We're just getting started."

But the head coach will remain the same. McCarthy was asked why fans should continue buying into the McCarthy-led Cowboys going forward.

"Because I believe that the direction, (the) leadership -- everything is in place," he said. "I'm not very comfortable talking about myself, but I came here to win a championship.