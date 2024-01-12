Cowboys LB Micah Parsons on Dan Quinn's future: 'He might take me with him, you never know'

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported earlier this week that Quinn was a candidate to succeed Pete Carroll as the Seattle Seahawks head coach. Quinn has also received interview requests from the Carolina Panthers, Los Angeles Chargers, Tennessee Titans and Washington Commanders.

Thus, when asked Thursday if he felt this could be his last chance to win a Super Bowl with Quinn, Parsons replied in the affirmative.

"It's the nature of the business," Parsons said. "It could possibly be my last ride with Q. And if it is, we're gonna make sure it's a damn good one."

Quinn, following six seasons as the Atlanta Falcons head coach, has been the Dallas DC for three seasons. That encompasses Parsons' career thus far, one in which he's reached three Pro Bowls and become widely recognized as one of the NFL's elite players, regardless of position.

Quinn's always been there for him, forging a relationship that extends beyond coach and player.

"That's like my OG, for real. He means a lot to me, not only cause, it's not just about football," Parsons said. "I think Q, we were talking today, and I was like, 'Could you do the college thing?' Cause of [Nick] Saban [retiring] and all them. And he was like, 'Yeah.' And I was like, 'Cause you're just such a great mentor.'

"I think he does a great job finding ways for you to love the game, finding ways to go around the game. It doesn't always have to be hard-nosed, 'I'm the coach.' I think it's more of a friendship. We go through what I don't like, what I do like. He doesn't just treat me like a player, he treats me almost like a friend. He's always there when I need him and we're not afraid to have those hard conversations, either it's father to son or player to coach, we have them no matter what."

Parsons might well have given Quinn a resounding reference with his Thursday comments.