Around the NFL

Jerry Jones standing ground on Cowboys OG Zack Martin's contract holdout 

Published: Jul 29, 2023 at 03:44 PM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones intends to stand his ground regarding holdout guard Zack Martin.

Asked Saturday during the NFL's Back Together Weekend what needed to happen to resolve the situation with the six-time All-Pro guard, Jones didn't mince words.

"Nothing. He'll come to camp when he comes to camp," Jones said, via Jon Machota of The Athletic. "There's no resolution. There are a lot of consequences if he doesn't. … He's been at the top of the money all the way through, drafted high and got a lot of money, got a lot of money over the years. It's just hard to get it all. The bottom line is, nothing needs to happen."

Martin is holding out of Cowboys training camp seeking a raise on his contract, which, at $14 million per year, currently sits eighth among all guards in average salary for the life of the deal. The 32-year-old has two years left on his contract.

One of the best guards in the NFL for years, Martin has been a critical figure in the Cowboys' offensive line since being taken in the first round of the 2014 draft. He's earned Pro Bowl honors in eight of his nine seasons -- an injury-riddled 2020 campaign being the only outlier.

Jones pointed to young players on the roster needing new contracts -- most notably star linebacker Micah Parsons -- as a reason Dallas is resistant to giving Martin a raise.

"It's not about precedent. It's about facts," he said, via Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News. "We need the money to pay Parsons. We need the money to pay the players that we got to pay in the future. That's a fact."

Martin is subject to nonwaivable $50,000 fines for each day of camp missed.

