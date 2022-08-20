NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Saturday, Aug. 20

Von Miller's debut in a Buffalo Bills uniform won't come against his longtime team.

The Bills linebacker told NFL Network's James Palmer that he will not be playing in Saturday's preseason home game versus the Broncos. Palmer adds that Miller will be the only healthy starter not suiting up for Buffalo in Week 2 of the preseason.

Miller's arrival figures to boost the pass rush of a Bills defense that topped the league in points (17.0) and yards (272.8) allowed per game in 2021. Acquired in a midseason trade last season by the Rams, Miller was essential to L.A.'s Super Bowl-winning run by providing four sacks, six tackles for loss, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery during the playoffs.