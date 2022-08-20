NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Saturday, Aug. 20

Von Miller's debut in a Buffalo Bills uniform won't come against his longtime team.
The Bills linebacker told NFL Network's James Palmer that he will not be playing in Saturday's preseason home game versus the Broncos. Palmer adds that Miller will be the only healthy starter not suiting up for Buffalo in Week 2 of the preseason.
Miller's arrival figures to boost the pass rush of a Bills defense that topped the league in points (17.0) and yards (272.8) allowed per game in 2021. Acquired in a midseason trade last season by the Rams, Miller was essential to L.A.'s Super Bowl-winning run by providing four sacks, six tackles for loss, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery during the playoffs.
The Bills brought in Miller with a six-year, $120 million contract this offseason. The veteran's highly anticipated debut figures to be saved for a bigger setting when Buffalo opens the season on Thursday, Sept. 8 against the defending champs.
INJURIES
- OL Casey Tucker suffered a foot injury and will not return to Saturday's preseason game versus the Bills.
- LB Malik Reed suffered an eye injury and is questionable to return.
- CB Michael Ojemudia suffered an elbow injury and is questionable to return.
- P Sam Martin suffered an ankle injury during pregame warmups, NFL Network's James Palmer reported. Martin has been ruled out.
- WR Tyquan Thornton, who was ruled out of Friday night's preseason win over the Panthers, suffered a collarbone injury, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Saturday, per a source. Rapoport adds that the injury won't end his season, but Thornton's rookie campaign is being put on hold.
ROSTER MOVES
- Waived RB Raymond Calais, RB A.J Rose, TE Kendall Blanton and DB Jairon McVea.
- Waived/Injured WR J.J. Koski.
FINES
- DE Dante Fowler fined $10,609 for unnecessary roughness penalty last week versus the Broncos, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.
- LB Quincy Williams fined $10,609 for late hit out of bounds on Eagles QB Jalen Hurts in last week's game, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported.
- RB Reggie Bonnafon fined $4,972 for taunting last week versus the Panthers, per Pelissero.
