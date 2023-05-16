Davante Adams: All-Pro season with Raiders 'meant a lot' but focus remains on winning Super Bowl

Because of Las Vegas' overall struggles to field a competitive team in 2022, Adams' 1,516-yard, 14-touchdown season didn't make nearly as much noise as the numbers would suggest. Adams led the league in touchdown receptions, yet most everyone overlooked his production in favor of highlighting the performances of Philadelphia's A.J. Brown, Buffalo's Stefon Diggs and others.

Add in Carr's late-season benching, and Adams' first season with the Raiders unfairly landed with little more than a thud, at least in terms of perception. Adams admitted that while he's largely become numb to the emotional impact of player movement, Carr's benching and departure was "a little bit different when it's one of your good friends."

That move and the disappointment of 2022 has left Adams feeling rather uncertain about the Raiders' future. He doesn't necessarily agree with the decisions general manager Dave Ziegler and head coach Josh McDaniels have made to this point, telling The Ringer "we don't see eye to eye on what we think is best for us right now," but knows he's already signed up for whatever is ahead.

"I'm going to have to buy into this and try to be as optimistic as possible," Adams said. "It's not what I expected to happen, but it's something that's the reality now."

Reality is running routes for Garoppolo in McDaniels' offense in 2023. Adams already has the most important All-Pro nod under his belt, proving the point that he wasn't just the product of playing with a legendary QB in Green Bay.

What's next, though, is paramount. Adams acknowledged he's "closer to the end than I am the beginning," and feels a sense of urgency to produce while he's still capable.